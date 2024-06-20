Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I am a true INDIAN': Sacked coach Igor Stimac set to reveal flow of events, fans urge him to 'expose' AIFF

    Days after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior's men's team, the Croatian on Thursday took to Instagram to send a message to his friends in the Indian media.

    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Stimac faced the axe on June 17 following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, sparking a massive uproar among football fans. India's hopes of advancing to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers were dashed after they suffered a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their last second-round match.

    Also read: 'Clear payment within 10 days or...': Sacked Indian football coach Igor Stimac threatens to sue AIFF

    "Hello my dear friends from Indian Media, I'm sure you, alike me, are stressed, disturbed and worried having seen the state of the national football over the last few months," wrote the 56-year-old, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019.

    "You have every right to know the flow of events that put us here," said Stimac, who was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.

    "I am a true INDIAN and I tried to help in whatever way I could. Let's join in a friendly chat session at 14:00 IST on 21-06-2024 and open the cards for the last time! Jai Hind!" he further said in his recent message.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Igor Štimac (@stimacigor)

    On Tuesday, Stimac labeled his dismissal as "unilateral" and issued a threat, announcing plans to pursue legal action against the national federation through the FIFA Tribunal if his outstanding payments are not settled within the next 10 days.

    Stimac, a member of Croatia's 1998 World Cup semifinalist team, assumed leadership of the Blue Tigers in 2019 following Stephen Constantine's departure. During Stimac's tenure, India secured four significant titles, comprising two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.

    Following the sacked Indian football's coach's message on Instagram, several fans responded demanding the Croatian to expose the 'corrupt' AIFF.

    Also read: 'Thank You AIFF': Indian football fans erupt with joy after head coach Igor Stimac sacked, meme fest explodes

    "Tell us whatever is happening behind the doors. Do talk about the topics Corruption, fake age, less fund, politics and all things which we normal people are not aware of. Thank you coach for everything you provided to Indian Football team," commented on user.

    Another user commented, "I am supporting you in this matter, expose the real villain of Indian football," while a third added, "Expose them before you leave coach."

    A fourth user said, "This AIFF needs to be dissolved . They have never done any good to INDIAN football."

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
