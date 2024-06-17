'Thank You AIFF': Indian football fans erupt with joy after head coach Igor Stimac sacked, meme fest explodes

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday the sacking of Igor Stimac as the head coach of the senior men's national team after a disappointing performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Appointed in 2019, Stimac received an extension from the sport's governing body last year. However, India failed to advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, following a 1-2 defeat to Qatar in their final second round match.

"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.

"A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect," the statement added.

The 56-year-old Igor Stimac, a former member of the Croatia team that reached the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, took charge of the Blue Tigers in 2019 following Stephen Constantine's departure.

During his tenure, India secured four major trophies: two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.

Several Indian football fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to AIFF's announcement, with one supporter stating, "Thank you, AIFF. Now please look for a good foreign coach, especially Spanish, look for @RocaDT_Oficial. Also, if we have a budget, hire a special set piece coach as well."

"After terrible results at the national level. We all know that It was coming. But Who'll be his successor? Will it be an Indian face or a foreigner?" added another fan.

A third fan said, "LETSSS GOOOOOO! First step in the right direction."

"Finally! Thank you #AIFF for once doing the right thing! Now get an able Indian coach like Khalid Jamil as Head coach of NT. Plus immediately organize national camps for our U17 & U20 NT from 1st July to fully prepared for AFC Qualifiers in September. There is no time to lose!" remarked a fourth user.

Another fan added, "Much needed, Now whoever will be the next coach It will be @IndianFootball President responsibility to ensure that they get the camp at the right time and whenever he asks for it, he gets the proper right to select the player, at least they are doing something."

Here's a look at some of the memes that fans posted in reaction to Stimac's sacking:

