    German legend Toni Kroos ends international retirement to play at Euro 2024; explains reason for comeback

    Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos, who last represented Germany in 2021, had retired from international duty following his team's defeat to England at the European Championships that year.

    In a surprising turn of events for German football fans, Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos on Thursday officially announced his decision to come out of international retirement next month. The midfielder, who last represented Germany in 2021, had retired from international duty following his team's defeat to England at the European Championships that year. However, Kroos has now reversed his retirement and is set to make himself available for selection by coach Julian Nagelsmann for Germany's upcoming friendlies in March.

    The announcement comes as a significant development for German football, particularly with the Euro 2024 tournament looming on the horizon. Germany, as the host nation for Euro 2024, is poised to make a strong statement on home soil, and Kroos's return adds depth and experience to the squad.

    The decision to return to international duty was confirmed by Kroos himself via a statement on his Instagram account.

    "People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now!" Kroos wrote.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Germany is slated to face off against formidable opponents France and Netherlands during the next international break, providing a stern test for Kroos and his teammates as they prepare for the upcoming tournament.

    Kroos's wealth of experience and tactical acumen will undoubtedly bolster Germany's midfield, providing invaluable leadership and composure on the field. His ability to control the tempo of the game and deliver pinpoint passes makes him a vital asset for the national team, especially in high-stakes encounters against top-tier opposition.

    The return of Toni Kroos adds another layer of intrigue to Germany's Euro 2024 campaign, as the team aims to reclaim its status as a dominant force in European football. With the tournament fast approaching, the German faithful will be eager to see Kroos don the national colors once again and lead his team to glory on home turf.

    Germany has been drawn in Group A for Euro 2024, alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland. As hosts, expectations will be high for Germany to deliver a strong performance and compete for the prestigious European title. With Kroos's return, the national team has received a significant boost in their quest for success, as they seek to write another chapter in their storied footballing history.

