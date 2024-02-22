Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Barcelona star Dani Alves convicted of rape, sentenced to four years and six months in prison

    Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves has been found guilty of nightclub sexual assault and has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

    Former Barcelona star Dani Alves found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail for 4 and half years
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been convicted of raping a woman at a Spanish nightclub. The disgraced star, considered one of the best right-backs in the world at the height of his career, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. The verdict was delivered on Thursday at the Barcelona court where Alves had been on trial since earlier this month. This marks a significant fall from grace for the 40-year-old father-of-two, who had vehemently protested his innocence during the trial.

    The incident in question took place on December 30, 2022, at the upscale Barcelona nightclub, Sutton. Alves admitted to engaging in a sexual encounter with his 23-year-old accuser in a club toilet but insisted that it was consensual. However, the court found him guilty after the victim, testifying behind a screen, confirmed that Alves had forced himself on her. A friend who was present on the night of the rape broke down in tears while recalling the victim's emotional state, describing her as "crying uncontrollably" after leaving the small bathroom.

    Alves had been held on remand at Brians 2 Prison near the Catalan capital since his arrest in January of the previous year. The court proceedings concluded on February 7, with the prosecution demanding a nine-year prison sentence, and the victim's private prosecutor advocating for a 12-year jail term. Alves now faces his first night behind bars as a convicted sex offender, with the option to appeal the sentence.

    At the pinnacle of his career, Dani Alves was celebrated for his exceptional skills as a right-back, amassing a total of 41 trophies with clubs like Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus. However, this conviction raises questions about the impact on his legacy as one of the most decorated footballers in history. The fall from grace is a stark reminder of the personal consequences that can overshadow even the most illustrious professional careers.

    As Dani Alves begins his sentence, the football world is left to grapple with the tarnishing of a once-glorious career. The legal outcome serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and justice, even for those who have achieved great success on the field. Alves' conviction marks a somber chapter in the life of a football icon, leaving fans and the broader sports community reflecting on the complexities of separating athletic achievements from personal actions.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
