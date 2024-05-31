Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    French authorities thwart plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics 2024

    French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Friday that security authorities have successfully thwarted a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics 2024

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 31, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Friday that security authorities have successfully thwarted a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. The foiled attack targeted the football events of the Olympic Games in Saint-Etienne, Loire.

    According to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, the General Directorate of Internal Security apprehended an 18-year-old Chechen national on May 22 in Saint-Etienne, suspected of planning an Islamist-inspired attack on the ground.

    The individual was actively preparing an attack against the Geoffroy Guichard stadium during the football events, with intentions to target spectators as well as law enforcement officers, and to die as a martyr in the process.

    “The General Directorate of Internal Security carried out an arrest in Saint-Etienne of an 18-year-old Chechen national suspected of wanting to commit an Islamist-inspired attack on the ground,” said the Ministry of the Interior in a statement.

    The statement further added, "He was actively preparing an attack against the Geoffroy Guichard stadium during the football events [...] He would have liked to attack spectators, but also the forces of the order and die as a martyr."

    This marks the first foiled attack against the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games. The press release highlights that this incident is the 50th foiled attack by intelligence services since 2017, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of major events.

    The Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to August 11 and football matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris’ Stade de France.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 8:20 PM IST
