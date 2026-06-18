DR Congo earned a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their World Cup 2026 opener, claiming their first World Cup point in 52 years. Yoane Wissa’s equaliser sparked celebrations as fans mocked Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration. They face Colombia and Uzbekistan next. The result boosts their hopes in Group K.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) supporters couldn’t have asked for a better start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The African nation secured a 1-1 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, June 17.

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After Joao Neves opened the scoring for Portugal in the sixth minute, Yoana Wissa stunned the prodigious Portuguese defence with a clinical header during first-half stoppage time to level the score 1-1. The second half witnessed a tense tactical battle as Portugal sought to gain its advantage, but Congo’s defence remained resilient till the final whistle blew.

The draw earned DR Congo their first-ever World Cup point after the country last competed on the grand stage in 1974 as Zaire. Congo might not have won the match, but the draw was more than a victory for the passionate supporters who had waited over half a century to see their nation compete at this level.

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DR Congo Mocks Cristiano Ronaldo

As the final whistle blew, the fans inside the NRG Stadium erupted in joy and cheers, as DR Congo finally earned their first-ever point after a 52-year wait for a historic goal, which was delivered by Yoane Wissa. Since not all Congo fans got an opportunity to witness the historic moment inside the stadium, many gathered in dedicated fan zones and local hubs.

Even for those outside the immediate vicinity of the stadium, the pride was palpable as news of the result spread. However, the most viral scene unfolded outside the NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Congo fans didn’t hesitate to troll the Portuguese superstar in the most iconic way possible.

In a light-hearted display of post-match banter, elated Congo fans began mimicking the Portuguese football legend’s signature ‘Siu’ celebration. In a video that went viral on social media, Congo supporters were leaping in the air and shouting the iconic catchphrase in unison, turning Ronaldo’s trademark move into a cheeky jab at the superstar who had just been held to a stalemate.

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The match between Portugal and DR Congo was a clear testament to the unpredictable nature of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting that when it comes to the biggest stage, reputation counts for little once the first whistle blows. For Congo, the draw was more than just a point, it was a foundational moment that will undoubtedly fuel their confidence heading into their next Group K encounter.

What Next for DR Congo?

DR Congo might’ve earned their first-ever World Cup point after securing a historic draw against Portugal, but the African nation has little time to rest. Their campaign has just started, and they now have their sights set on their next Group K challenge against Colombia, which is scheduled for June 23, 2026.

Thereafter, they will conclude their group stage campaign with a fixture against Uzbekistan on June 27. If they want to secure their berth in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, DR Congo will have to remain disciplined and maintain the same defensive fortitude they displayed against Portugal.

Securing four points from their remaining two group stage fixtures would significantly bolster their chances of advancing. While a draw against a titan like Portugal has provided a massive psychological boost, the Leopards know that their path to the round of 32 requires clinical execution and sustained focus in the final third.

With the eyes of the football world firmly on them, the DR Congo squad enters the next stretch of the tournament with the belief that they can not only compete with the world's elite but genuinely challenge for a historic spot in the knockout phase.

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