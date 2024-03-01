Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Man United boss Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over TikTok video mocking Bruno Fernandes

    Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has called for an apology from Fulham following a TikTok video mocking Bruno Fernandes, suggesting the midfielder faked injury in their recent clash. 

    Football Erik Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over TikTok mockery of Bruno Fernandes osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called for an apology from Fulham over a TikTok video that mocked his captain Bruno Fernandes, implying that the midfielder faked an injury in their recent 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford. Ten Hag, during a press conference ahead of the Manchester derby, expressed his disapproval, stating that such statements were inappropriate and Fulham should acknowledge their mistake and issue an apology.

    Despite concerns about injuries, Ten Hag expects Fernandes and Raphael Varane, who both played in the FA Cup fifth-round win against Nottingham Forest, to be available for the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City. He emphasized the determination of the players to be part of the game and their successful outcome.

    United faces Manchester City, currently in excellent form and trailing just behind league leaders Liverpool. Ten Hag, while acknowledging the significance of the derby, mentioned that the result wouldn't define their season, and there are more games ahead to make up ground in the standings. He dismissed the notion that the match was an opportunity to make a statement after recent comments from United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

    During the press conference, much attention was focused on Bruno Fernandes, with Ten Hag defending the Portuguese international as a passionate and creative player who faces opposition targeting. The manager expressed the belief that referees should provide better protection for Fernandes, given his pivotal role and contributions in creating chances in the Premier League.

    Also Read: 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shikhar Dhawan joins actor Akshay Kumar on Mast Malang Jhoom dance challenge (WATCH) osf

    When Gabbar met Khiladi: Shikhar Dhawan shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's gritty victory over East Bengal FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's gritty victory over East Bengal FC - Watch highlights

    football AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub osf

    AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub

    F1 Hamilton surprised as Mercedes tops Bahrain practice; Eyes podium in the 2024 season opener (WATCH) osf

    Hamilton surprised as Mercedes tops Bahrain practice; Eyes podium in the 2024 season opener (WATCH)

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    Recent Stories

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Women's commission issues notice to Actor Darshan for derogatory comments against women vkp

    Karnataka: Women’s commission issues notice to Actor Darshan for derogatory comments against women

    Viral Video Jana Gana Mangala Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem (WATCH)

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand AJR

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read rkn

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon