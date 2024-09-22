IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs, Ashwin equals Warne with 37th fifer in Tests

Ashwin was the standout performer, breaking through Bangladesh's middle and lower order with his spin mastery. He found considerable turn and bounce on the pitch, making life difficult for the Bangladesh batsmen.

Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance with the ball propelled India to a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series. Ashwin bagged six wickets (6/88) and decimated the Bangladesh batting lineup on Day 4, ensuring a comfortable 1-0 lead for India. The off-spinner's stellar performance helped India wrap up the game inside four days, with Bangladesh falling from 194/4 to 234 all-out, chasing an improbable 515-run target.

Ashwin was the standout performer, breaking through Bangladesh's middle and lower order with his spin mastery. He found considerable turn and bounce on the pitch, making life difficult for the Bangladesh batsmen. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (82) was the only resistance from the home team, but even his gritty innings wasn't enough to thwart India's charge towards victory.

India recovers 578 stolen antiquities from the US since 2016, nearly 300 handed over during PM Modi's visit

Ashwin's experience at this venue shone through as he methodically dismantled Bangladesh's batting order. He was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who chipped in with three wickets (3/58), forming a lethal spin duo that gave Bangladesh no room to breathe. Their combined efforts stifled any chance Bangladesh had of pushing the game to a fifth day.

The win also marked a significant milestone in India's Test cricket history. With this victory, India secured their 179th Test win, surpassing the number of losses (178) for the first time in their 92-year history of red-ball cricket.

While Ashwin was undoubtedly the star in Bangladesh's second innings, it was the 199-run partnership between him and Jadeja in India's first innings that truly turned the game in India's favor. Coming in after the hosts struggled at 94/3, the duo's resilience with the bat helped stabilize India's innings. They guided India to a commanding first-innings total, setting up the mammoth target that Bangladesh would later struggle to chase.

IND vs BAN: 'Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler without weakness' says Sanjay Manjrekar

India's historical dominance against Bangladesh in Test matches continued, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run against Bangladesh. Bangladesh, on the other hand, faced their 21st defeat while chasing 400 or more runs in Test cricket.

Bangladesh's decision to bowl first did bring early success, but the day belonged to India, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin, whose all-round contributions with both bat and ball were crucial in securing this comprehensive victory.

Latest Videos