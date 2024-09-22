HISTORIC! India records more wins than losses in Tests with victory over Bangladesh; full list of records here

With a 280-run win over Bangladesh in Chennai on Sunday, India’s Test record now stands at 179 victories and 178 losses across 581 matches.

In a landmark achievement for Indian cricket, the national team has recorded more wins than losses in Test matches for the first time in history. This milestone was reached following a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh on Day 4 of the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. With this win, India’s Test record now stands at 179 victories and 178 losses across 581 matches.

India entered this multi-format series with an equal number of wins and losses in Test cricket, making this victory particularly significant. The team's inaugural Test match was played in 1932 against England at Lord’s, which ended in a 158-run defeat. India’s first Test victory came two decades later in 1952, also against England, at the same venue where they now celebrated their historic 179th win.

Teams with more Test wins than losses

Australia: Wins 414; Loss 232

England: Wins 397; Loss 325

South Africa: Wins 179; Loss 161

India: Wins 179; Loss 178

Pakistan: Wins 148; Loss 144

Dominance of Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in this historic match, equaling the late Shane Warne’s record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket with his 37th five-for. This remarkable feat places Ashwin just behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record with 67 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin achieved this milestone in just 191 innings, showcasing his exceptional talent and consistency as a bowler.

Most 5-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 67

Shane Warne (Australia) - 37

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 36

Anil Kumble (India) - 35

Earlier in the match, Ashwin also contributed with the bat, scoring a crucial century—his sixth in Test cricket. He is now tied with former England all-rounder Ian Botham for the second-most instances of scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test, having accomplished this remarkable double on four occasions.

On Day 4, Ashwin's all-round performance was instrumental in India’s victory, finishing with bowling figures of 6 for 88. This effort led India to a commanding 1-0 series lead against Bangladesh.

The final day began with India requiring six wickets to secure the win. Despite a resilient start from Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, who managed to survive the first hour without losing a wicket, the Indian bowlers soon turned the tide.

Ashwin, alongside fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja, broke the partnership in the second hour. Ashwin's wicket of Shakib, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal, marked his ascent past Courtney Walsh (519 wickets) to the No. 8 spot on the all-time wicket-takers' table. Jadeja quickly followed up with the wicket of Litton Das, and Ashwin capped his five-wicket haul with a simple catch off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bat, also taken by Jadeja.

The match concluded with Bangladesh unable to withstand the relentless pressure from India’s bowlers, leading to a historic victory that sets a new benchmark in Indian Test cricket.

Here's a list of records broken during India's win over Bangladesh in Chennai:

​1) India now boasts more Test victories than losses for the first time in its 91-year Test cricket history. India’s Test record now stands at 179 wins and 178 losses from 581 matches.

2) Ashwin's five-wicket haul in the second innings also helped him match the great Shane Warne's tally of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

3) With his 11th five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship (WTC), Ashwin has surpassed Australia's Nathan Lyon to become the player with the most five-wicket hauls in the tournament's history. Lyon, who was instrumental in Australia's WTC triumph in 2023, has taken 10 five-wicket hauls from 43 matches, while Ashwin has reached the milestone in just 36 matches for India.

4) Ashwin’s latest five-wicket haul, his fifth in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle, places him firmly at the top of the leaderboard, overtaking Australia's Pat Cummins.

WTC Five-Wicket Haul Leaders:

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 11

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 10

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 8

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 7

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 6

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 6

5) Ashwin's outstanding performance in Chennai saw him surpass former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh’s record of 519 Test wickets. With 521 wickets to his name, Ashwin has now moved up to become the eighth-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket history.

6) Ashwin’s rise in the all-time wicket-takers list continues, with only seven players now ahead of him. At the top is Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record with 800 wickets in 133 matches. Following him are Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (704), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (530). Ashwin, with 521 wickets, is steadily closing the gap on Lyon.

7) Ashwin has now become only the second player in history, after England's Ian Botham, to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on four occasions. This rare and prestigious achievement places Ashwin in an elite group that includes legendary all-rounders such as Garry Sobers, Jacques Kallis, Mushtaq Mohammad, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ravindra Jadeja.

8) Ashwin's seventh five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test match places him in joint second alongside Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Only Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath, with 12 such hauls, stands ahead of him. Remarkably, Ashwin has achieved this feat twice at the same venue, with his previous effort being a century and a five-wicket haul against England in Chennai.

9) During the Chennai Test, Rishabh Pant too set an array of records with his comeback century. He equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket when he notched up his sixth century on Day 3.

Indian keepers with most centuries Tests

Rishabh Pant - 6

MS Dhoni - 6

Wriddhiman Saha - 3

Keepers with most number of centuries in Tests

Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 17

Andy Flower (ZIM) - 12

Les Ames (ENG) - 8

AB De Villiers (SA) - 7

MJ Prior (ENG) - 7

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 7

BJ Watling (ENG) - 7

Quinton de Kock (SA) - 6

MS Dhoni (IND) - 6

Kamran Akmal (PAK) - 6

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 6

AJ Stewart (ENG) - 6

Rishabh Pant (IND) - 6

10) During India's first innings, Ashwin and Jadeja scripted history by forging the highest seventh-wicket partnership of 195 runs. The duo eclipsed Jadeja and Karun Nair’s 2016 record of 138 runs against England.

11) Ashwin and Jadeja also recorded the highest seventh-wicket stand for India against Bangladesh in Tests. The record was earlier with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi who had stitched 121 runs together for 7th wicket back in 2000.

12) Furthermore, this stands as the highest partnership for the 7th wicket or lower for India against Bangladesh, surpassing the 20-year-old record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan, who had added 133 runs for the 10th wicket in 2004.

Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in Tests vs Bangladesh

195* - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai in 2024

121 - Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi, Dhaka in 2000

118* - Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha, Hyderabad in 2017

13) Ashwin and Jadeja also joined Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani in an exclusive list of Indian batting pairs. These are the only two Indian pairs to have accumulated over 500 partnership runs for the 7th wicket or lower in Test cricket on home soil.

Most partnership runs at home (No. 7 or below)

Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani - 617 runs in 14 matches

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - 500* in 14 matches

MS Dhoni and VVS Laxman - 486 runs in 3 matches

Syed Kirmani and Ravi Shastri - 462 in 8 matches

Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha - 421 runs in 9 matches

14) Ashwin also became only the second cricketer in history to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing the 52-run mark while batting at number eight. Ravindra Jadeja, the world's top Test all-rounder, was the first to achieve this earlier this year against England. While eleven bowlers have taken over 100 wickets in the WTC, only Ashwin and Jadeja have reached the remarkable milestone of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the tournament.

Latest Videos