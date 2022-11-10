Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here

    Gareth Southgate on Thursday announced England's 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Here's a look at which players made it for the showpiece event, the surprise inclusions, shocking omissions and more:

    football England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 7:44 PM IST

    Gareth Southgate announced the 26-man England team for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Three Lions, who advanced to the Euro 2020 final and the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, travel to the Gulf country hoping to build on their past tournament performances.

    Following a scare with an injury, Kyle Walker of Manchester City is added to the roster, and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United returns to the lineup following a solid start to the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Ben White found a place in the team after an impressive run with the current Premier League leaders.

    The selections of Walker and Kalvin Phillips may be seen as a gamble, given how long the Manchester City pair have been out with injuries. Reece James and Ben Chilwell miss out through injury.

    Also read: England fans left fuming after Conte states Harry Kane 'really tired' ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

    One of the unexpected participants in the tournament is James Maddison, who had a standout season for Leicester. Southgate’s selection of Maddison will be hugely popular among supporters and pundits who had urged the England manager to pick the 25-year-old.

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher's selection has also surprised many. However, fans believe he is a great inclusion in the England squad.

    Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has had an impressive run in the Premier League this campaign, has given way to Newcastle's Callum Wilson in the attack. This move has shocked several fans of the Three Lions, who believe Toney deserved a berth in the squad.

    All eyes will be on their star player Harry Kane to see if the Tottenham Hotspur striker can lead the country to a historic win in Qatar.

    The unlucky players to miss out are Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Joe Gomez and Tyrone Mings.

    "We've wanted to make sure the balance is right. We wanted different options for different moments. We had to cover for players. We are lighter in depth in some areas," said Southgate during his press conference.

    On Monday, November 21, England plays its opening match against Iran.

    Complete England squad for Qatar 2022:

    Goalkeepers:

    Jordan Pickford
    Nick Pope
    Aaron Ramsdale

    Defenders:

    Tent Alexander-Arnold
    Conor Coady
    Eric Dier
    Harry Maguire
    Luke Shaw
    John Stones
    Kieran Trippier
    Kyle Walker
    Ben White

    Midfielders:

    Jude Bellingham
    Conor Gallagher
    Jordan Henderson
    Mason Mount
    Kalvin Phillips
    Declan Rice

    Forwards:

    Phil Foden
    Jack Grealish
    Harry Kane
    James Maddison
    Marcus Rashford
    Bukayo Saka
    Raheem Sterling
    Callum Wilson

    Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure-ayh

    India knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Analysing the 5 reasons for failure

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    football England fans left fuming after Antonio Conte states Harry Kane 'really tired' ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    England fans left fuming after Conte states Harry Kane 'really tired' ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining gcw

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel AJR

    JKPSI Recruitment Scam: CBI arrests seven, including CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon