Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance

    Cristiano Ronaldo shines as Al Nassr secures a spot in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, defeating Al Fayha 2-0.

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in guiding Al Nassr to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. In a match against domestic rivals Al Fayha, Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory, advancing 3-0 on aggregate. Ronaldo, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, showcased his prowess by scoring in the first leg and contributing to his team's dominant performance at Al Awwal Park.

    Portuguese winger Otavio opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 17th minute, heading home a cross from close range. Despite a few challenges, including denied penalty appeals and a disallowed goal, Ronaldo persisted. In the 86th minute, he capitalized on a defensive error, tapping the ball into an empty net, marking his 10th goal in his last nine matches for Al Nassr.

    In another West Asian tie, 2003 champions Al Ain secured a dramatic 2-1 win against Nasaf Qarshi, progressing to the quarter-finals. Togolese striker Kodjo Laba and Sofiane Rahimi played crucial roles in Al Ain's comeback after initially trailing to Nasaf.

    Former Australia star Harry Kewell celebrated a successful start as the coach of Yokohama F-Marinos, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Bangkok United, securing a 3-2 aggregate win. Yokohama will face China's Shandong Taishan in the quarter-finals.

    Ulsan also advanced, beating Ventforet Kofu 2-1 and securing a 5-1 aggregate win. The South Korean team will face fellow countrymen Jeonbuk in the quarter-finals.

    The upcoming clash between Al Nassr and Al Ain promises an exciting encounter as both teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

    Also Read: Will Xabi Alonso replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    Football UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli osf

    UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    football Setback for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reflects on Champions League loss to porto osf

    Setback for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reflects on Champions League loss to porto

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video snt

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video

    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video snt

    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's snt

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    CBI conducts raid on Ex governor of J&K Satyapal Malik's premises in Hydropower corruption case

    BREAKING: CBI raids premises linked to former Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik in Hydropower corruption case

    Football UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli osf

    UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon