Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United reportedly involves a strategic shift towards prioritising British talent in recruitment, aiming to restore the club's domestic prowess and competitive edge.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, set to acquire a 25 percent stake in Manchester United through his INEOS group, reportedly plans to reshape the club's recruitment strategy. With a 1.3 billion pound buy-out nearing completion, Ratcliffe reportedly aims to prioritise homegrown talent to propel United back to the pinnacle of English football.

INEOS, under Ratcliffe's leadership, is gearing up to take control of United's football operations. According to a Daily Mail report, the focus is on revamping the recruitment setup, with a key emphasis on cultivating a stronger domestic presence within the team.

While historically committed to showcasing local and domestic talent, United, like many other clubs, has shifted focus to foreign transfer markets in recent years. Ratcliffe, inspired by United's past success with a core of British players under Sir Alex Ferguson, reportedly aims to restore a more domestic flavour to the squad.

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, only seven major signings by United have been homegrown. The list includes players like Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho. Ratcliffe wants to enhance this trend, provided the players meet the required standards.

While the British market is often considered over-inflated, Ratcliffe sees the benefit of prospective signings having experienced English football. Although financial limitations will play a role in United's transfer policy under INEOS, there is a clear intention to prioritise British talent.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Director of Sport for INEOS, is poised to assume a strategic role at Old Trafford. This move may impact the current football director, John Murtough, whose position is under scrutiny. INEOS is considering appointing at least two new senior recruitment executives, with Paul Mitchell and Michael Edwards among the potential candidates.

United is closely monitoring Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the upcoming transfer windows. Toney is expected to leave in the summer, with competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature. Arsenal, considering various options, is also eyeing Ollie Watkins and Victor Osimhen.

United's interest extends to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but the England defender is likely to be available only in the summer, with a potential cost of at least 60 million pounds.