Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

In the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup final against hosts India in Ahmedabad, Australia showcased their top-tier performance, ultimately securing their sixth Cricket World Cup title under the leadership of Pat Cummins. Despite a shaky start with two losses in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, Australia gained momentum as the tournament progressed, culminating in a remarkable victory against the favored Indian cricket team.

Post the Cricket World Cup final, Australia found themselves on the receiving end of criticism on social media. One user took to Twitter to express his opinion to David Warner, stating, "@davidwarner31 In the past, Australian players were very arrogant, but after winning this World Cup, they will become even more arrogant." In response, the accomplished opener shut down the critic with finesse, questioning whether the user had interacted with the players or if the statement was merely an opportunity to vent frustrations.

David Warner's retort: "Did you meet some of the players, or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent?" garnered attention on social media, showcasing his composed response to online criticism.

Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes that batter Cameron Bancroft is a strong contender to succeed David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's Test batting lineup. With Warner set to retire from Test cricket after the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test against Pakistan next year, various openers are eyeing the coveted spot in the Australian team.

Ponting highlighted Bancroft's impressive form at the domestic level, emphasizing his standout performances in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition. Bancroft's prolific run, including four centuries and 945 runs during the 2022/23 summer, positions him as a leading candidate. Despite modest numbers in his Test career, Ponting anticipates Bancroft receiving another opportunity at the international level, citing his recent stellar performances as a compelling factor for selectors to consider.

"If you look at those three guys, I think it is quite clear that Bancroft is the one that has got the runs on the board, and I would not be surprised if they (selectors) go that way," remarked Ponting in an interview with Australian radio station SEN.

