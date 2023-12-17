Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Carles Cuadrat hails professionalism as East Bengal FC secures goalless draw against Mumbai City FC

    East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, commended his team's professional performance in a hard-fought goalless draw against Mumbai City FC.

    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    It was a highly professional performance," stated Carles Cuadrat, head coach of East Bengal FC, as he shared insights following his team's goalless draw against Mumbai City FC. Expressing satisfaction with his players' display, Cuadrat highlighted their strategic defensive efforts, effectively thwarting Mumbai City FC's attempts to score. Despite late-game pressure, East Bengal FC's defence, led by goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, successfully handled the two shots on goal.

    In the post-match press conference, Cuadrat acknowledged the importance of accumulating points in a competitive league where many teams vie for the top six spots. While pleased with the drawn result, he emphasized the need to convert draws into victories for a stronger position in the league.

    Cuadrat commended his team's defensive prowess, noting three consecutive clean sheets and emphasising the significance of a solid defensive organisation for competitiveness in the league. Drawing a parallel with league leaders FC Goa, he praised their disciplined defensive approach.

    The coach highlighted Jordanian centre-back Hijazi Maher's outstanding performance, setting a record with 14 clearances in a single game. Cuadrat expressed satisfaction with Maher's improvement and leadership in the defense, acknowledging the player's pivotal role.

    Looking ahead to their final game against Odisha FC, scheduled for December 22 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Cuadrat expressed determination to capitalise on home support and conclude the year on a positive note. He conveyed appreciation for the fans' support, both at home and in Mumbai, expressing the hope to create a positive atmosphere in their last match of 2023.

