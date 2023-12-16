Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC secures win over Jamshedpur FC under new coach Zaragoza; WATCH winning goal

    Bengaluru FC started life under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza on a positive note by defeating Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to kick off the Saturday double header of the tenth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC secures win over Jamshedpur FC under new coach Zaragoza; WATCH winning goal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

    Bengaluru FC made a positive start under the guidance of new head coach Gerard Zaragoza, securing a 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash on Saturday. The match showcased a determined performance from Bengaluru FC, ultimately breaking the deadlock against Jamshedpur FC.

    The encounter began as a tightly contested affair, with Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh making crucial saves to maintain a level scoreline. Rehenesh's standout performances have been a silver lining for Jamshedpur FC, who have faced challenges and unfortunate results in the ongoing season.

    Bengaluru FC relied on the experience of their key players, Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez, to navigate through the tough contest. In the 37th minute, Chhetri took a free kick from nearly 30 yards, showcasing a commendable effort that was thwarted by a full-stretched Rehenesh's save.

    Hernandez played a pivotal role in exploiting gaps in Jamshedpur FC's defense, setting up a crucial opportunity just before halftime. A lateral pass from Hernandez to Slavko Damjanović led to a handball incident by Jamshedpur FC defender Elsinho, earning Bengaluru FC a penalty.

    In a surprising move, Hernandez assumed penalty duties, and his clinical finish into the bottom right corner gave Bengaluru FC the lead. The goal proved to be the decisive factor, marking Bengaluru FC's second win of the season.

    Despite Jamshedpur FC's desperation for a response, they were unable to breach Bengaluru FC's defense. Midfielder Jeremy Monzorro attempted a lob over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, hitting the outside of the upper net in the 65th minute.

    In the second half, Zaragoza made strategic substitutions, bringing in Monirul Molla and Harsh Patre to secure the lead until the final whistle.

    Key Performer of the Match: Javi Hernandez (Bengaluru FC)

    Javi Hernandez showcased a stellar performance, creating a goal-scoring opportunity, making a clearance, maintaining a 76% passing accuracy, and scoring his second goal of the season. His contributions were instrumental in Bengaluru FC's victory.

    Upcoming Fixtures:

    Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United FC on December 24, while Jamshedpur FC is set to face Hyderabad FC on December 21.

    The victory under new leadership has injected optimism into Bengaluru FC's campaign, and fans eagerly anticipate their future performances under Coach Zaragoza's guidance.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Undefeated FC Goa and Mumbai City FC set for a thrilling showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Undefeated FC Goa and Mumbai City FC set for a thrilling showdown

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH)

    Football JISL 2023-24: Juan Mera expresses emotional return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata osf

    ISL 2023-24: Juan Mera expresses emotional return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium

    football ISL 2023-24: Hope to uphold proud legacy of Mumbai City FC, says new head coach Petr Kratky snt

    ISL 2023-24: Hope to uphold proud legacy of Mumbai City FC, says new head coach Petr Kratky

    football Thank You Simon Supporters extend gratitude to Coach Grayson as he bids adieu to Bengaluru FC snt

    'Thank You Simon': Supporters extend gratitude to Coach Grayson as he bids adieu to Bengaluru FC

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma after his sacking as captain? snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma after his sacking as captain?

    Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most populated countries anr

    Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most populated countries

    Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks CSK connection snt

    Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks CSK connection

    Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid regional tensions; check details AJR

    Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid regional tensions; check details

    Union Minister G kishan reddy writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims anr

    Union Minister writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon