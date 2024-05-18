Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Cop advised accused Rahul to flee country; Report

    In the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, it was revealed that a police officer advised the accused, Rahul, to leave the country and provided assistance to evade capture.
     

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Cop advised accused Rahul to flee country; Report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A Civil Police officer from the Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode district has been identified as the one who advised Rahul Gopal, the accused in the domestic violence case, to flee the country. This officer guided Rahul on how to reach Bengaluru without being caught and provided various forms of assistance to both Rahul and his friend Rajesh. Senior officers, having noticed the officer's suspicious activities, have ordered an investigation and the team investigating the case has decided to check his call records.

    The investigating team, however, has not revealed his name. The officer maintained constant phone contact with Rahul and, as soon as the domestic violence case became controversial, advised Rahul to leave the country. It has also been revealed that financial transactions occurred between Rajesh, who was arrested yesterday, and the implicated policeman in connection with the case.

    The Commissioner issued a memo to three officials of the Pantheerankavu police station concerning the incident. The SHO was suspended from service after allegations surfaced that he had supported the accused when the complainant initially came forward. The police only began searching for Rahul after this suspension.

    Meanwhile, the police have decided to file dowry harassment charges against the mother and sister of the prime accused. Rahul's wife, from North Paravur in Ernakulam, endured brutal torture from him within the first week of their marriage, which took place on May 5. Rahul's friend Rajesh was nabbed by the cops on Friday. Rajesh (32) of Mankaavu Kacherikunnu had accompanied Rahul to Bengaluru in a car, police said. He was arrested by the Feroke SP.
     

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-654 May 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-654 May 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu escapes police custody in Viyyur anr

    Kerala: Notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu escapes police custody in Viyyur

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans anr

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Police arrest accused Rahul's close friend for assisting in fleeing country anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Police arrest accused Rahul's close friend for assisting in fleeing country

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan requests fans to vote ahead of Phase 5 voting on May 20 RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan requests fans to vote ahead of Phase 5 voting on May 20

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Medical report confirms bruise over left leg and right cheek below the eye snt

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Medical report confirms bruise over left leg and right cheek below the eye

    Nagaland State Lottery results May 18, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RBA

    Nagaland State Lottery results May 18: Today's winning number OUT

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: AAP shares new CCTV showing RS MP escorted out of CM's house by security (WATCH) gcw

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: AAP shares new CCTV showing RS MP escorted out of CM's house by security (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-654 May 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-654 May 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon