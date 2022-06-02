Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cannot express in words': Liverpool's Salah breaks silence on Champions League defeat

    Liverpool’s bid to become European champions for a seventh time ended in disappointment on May 28 as Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th title in Paris.

    Liverpool, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah went into the May 28 Champions League final against Real Madrid, looking to avenge the 2018 shock defeat at Kyiv. However, it was a night that saw the Los Blancos register a 1-0 win against the Reds to clinch their record-extending 14th European championship crown.

    While Real Madrid stars continue to celebrate their May 28th victory at the Stade de France in Paris, Liverpool players are still mourning the loss. Superstar Salah finally broke his silence after the team lost its chance to become champions of Europe for the 7th time.

    Jurgen Klopp's side created many chances but ran into an inspired Thibaut Courtois, who denied the Egyptian six times and made fine saves to keep out Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

    The 29-year-old was seeking revenge after suffering a shoulder injury four years ago in the final against Real Madrid but left the French capital disappointed.

    Speaking out for the first time following Liverpool's defeat, Salah said, "I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool, but in the end, we couldn't. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season, but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."

    On winning the PFA Player of the Year award, the Egyptian added, "Being recognised by the fans and the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would, however, give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works."

    Salah would have hoped to help Liverpool lift yet another Champions League title, having played an instrumental role in their 2019 victory. The Reds could not overcome the La Liga champions, less than a week after they fell narrowly short in the Premier League title race to Manchester City.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
