    Missed Peter Drury during Champions League final? Fans guess poetic commentator's quotes

    Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday at the Stade de France to clinch a record-extending 14th crown.

    football
    Paris, First Published May 29, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Peter Drury, a man known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provides commentary on Premier League and Champions League matches for a global audience. 

    However, the revered commentator was out of action on Saturday night during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris. 

    And several fans were left heartbroken, with many suggesting it is hard to imagine watching one of the most important matches of the season without the 54-year-old behind the mic.

    Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Liverpool 1-0 to be crowned Champions of Europe for a record-extending 14th time. 

    Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior was the match-winner, who scored from close range in the 59th minute. 

    At the same time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

    While football fans relished the close contest in the French capital, several Peter Drury fans attempted to guess what the poetic commentator would have said at different moments of the clash, especially after Los Blancos clinched the crown.

    One may recall that Peter Drury was at his poetic best when Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League final with a remarkable victory over Manchester City at the Bernabeu. Regardless of how big the occasion is and whatever drama unfolds, the revered commentator always finds the right words.

    Here's a look at what fans believe Peter Drury would have said had he been behind the mic for Saturday's high-octane Champions League grand finale:

