Reward or consolation? Liverpool's Salah wins EPL Goal of the Season award after UCL shock

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been awarded the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his strike versus Manchester City.

    First Published May 29, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has bagged the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his strike against champions Manchester City. The Reds No.11 scooped the prize for his majestic solo strike during the 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield in October 2021.

    The 29-year-old shrugged off competition from Miguel Almiron, Danny Ings, Mateo Kovacic, Alexandre Lacazette, Rodri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Heung-min Son, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha to land the accolade. Salah also shared the Golden Boot award for most goals scored with Tottenham's Son for 23 strikes in 2021-22.

    Upon receiving this honour, football critics took to Twitter to call this reward a 'consolation' prize for the Egyptian after Liverpool's Champions League final horror. On Saturday, Salah was reduced to tears after Real Madrid defeated the Reds 1-0 at Stade de France to clinch their 14th Champions League title.

    Also read: 'I'm a winner': Real Madrid's Courtois slams critics after Champions League final heroics

    This was such a massive game for all those involved, but it meant that little bit more for Salah. The Egyptian's road to redemption had led him to Paris and the chance to "settle an old score" with the team he still had nightmares about. But once again, his battle with Real Madrid left him with a head full of recriminations and regrets.

    In the 2018 Champions League final, Salah damaged his shoulder in a tangle with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. The Liverpool star was unable to control his emotions and cried more from the pain of not being able to help his team, more than the eventual outcome. It had been his first final, but he ended it sitting in a Kyiv hospital having his shoulder examined.

    Earlier this year, the Liverpool striker was left heartbroken again following Egypt's losses to Senegal in both the African Cup of Nations final and the World Cup play-off.

    Also read: Missed Peter Drury during Champions League final? Fans guess poetic commentator's quotes

    Here's a look at reactions from those who believe Salah's Premier League Goal of the Season award is a mere consolation prize after last night's shock defeat against Real Madrid. Several football enthusiasts also mentioned the likes of Ronaldo, Son and Kovacic deserved the honour instead.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
