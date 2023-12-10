Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bruno Fernandes to miss Liverpool clash: Manchester United captain suspended after Bournemouth setback

    Manchester United faces a setback as captain Bruno Fernandes receives a crucial suspension following a needless yellow card in the aftermath of a shocking 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. The absence of Fernandes adds to the challenges for manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the anticipated clash against Liverpool.

    Bruno Fernandes to miss Liverpool clash: Manchester United captain suspended after Bournemouth setback
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 1:53 AM IST

    Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, will be absent for the upcoming duel against Liverpool due to a costly yellow card he received in the aftermath of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. This setback compounds the challenges for manager Erik ten Hag, especially after the team's midweek victory over Chelsea was overshadowed by the unexpected loss at home.

    The defeat at Old Trafford saw Dominic Solanke open the scoring within five minutes, and despite United's attempts to stage a comeback, further misery ensued in the second half with headers from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi. Frustrations heightened both in the stands, leading to early exits from disgruntled home fans, and on the pitch, where United's players struggled to maintain composure.

    Fernandes, who exhibited some wasteful play, aggravated the situation by earning a needless yellow card in the closing stages through dissent. This fifth Premier League booking of the season renders him unavailable for the crucial match against Liverpool on December 17. However, Fernandes will still be eligible for selection when United faces Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group-stage encounter on Tuesday night.

    The 29-year-old's disciplinary record had remained relatively clean after receiving three yellow cards in the initial five league games. However, a fourth caution against Manchester City in October left him one away from suspension, a threshold that has now been reached.

    Also Read: Manchester United suffer 0-3 defeat against Bournemouth: Historic win for visitors at Old Trafford 

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 1:53 AM IST
