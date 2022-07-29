Arsenal unveils third kit for 2022-23; here's why the club chose to go pink

Arsenal's third kit for the 2022-23 campaign, which is the first pink outfield jersey in our history, will be worn on-pitch for the first time in their opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on August 4.

Arsenal unveiled their third kit for the upcoming season, and for the first time, the Gunners will play in pink for the 2022-23 campaign. Pink had previously been used by the Arsenal as decorative trim and for goalie strips but never as the primary colour for an outfield jersey.

A delicate "ermine" design that echoes the repeating motif used on the shield of the Arsenal club crest from approximately 1949 to 2002 is incorporated into the zesty shade of pink. A stoat's fur is supposed to be represented by the ermine, a heraldic symbol frequently found in coats of arms and from which it derives its name.

The ermine design was first introduced as a part of the Gunners' new emblem when it made its debut in the first matchday programme of the 1949–50 season, together with the westward-facing cannon and the Latin slogan "Victoria Concordia Crescit" (Victory develops out of harmony). When the club unveiled their new, simplified crest in 2002, which is still seen on their uniforms today, it was later abandoned.

The 2022–23 third kit is finished with a dapper pink shirt, contrasting blue trim, navy shorts, and matching pink socks.

Arsenal continues to highlight their local community with the release of the third uniform, just like they did with this season's home and away uniforms. The pink and blue costume is meant to pay homage to their ardent fan base in northwest London, especially the area's more artistic residents.

The 2022–23 home kit was introduced as part of a programme in which the Arsenal Foundation received 5 pounds from each club shop purchase (which supports many local community-focused initiatives).

Aston Mack, an Arsenal fan who founded the Orlando Freedom Fighters organisation, made his first impression while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Orlando in the summer of 2020 while wearing an Arsenal replica shirt, according to the corresponding away kit, which was released while the Gunners were on tour in the United States in July.