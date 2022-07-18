Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal's new black and gold away kit pays tribute to 'Little Islingtons', BLM movement; fans in awe

    Black and gold is a classic combination. And that’s the case again as Arsenal and Adidas launch the north London club’s new away kit for the 2022/23 season.

    Arsenal fans in awe of 'black and gold' away kit 2022-23 in tribute to 'Little Islingtons' and black lives matter movement
    London, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Black and gold is a classic combination. And that's the case again as Arsenal and Adidas launched the north London club's new away kit for the 2022-23 season on Monday. The latest away kit honours Gunner's 'Little Islingtons' in the United States and other countries worldwide.

    The striking new jersey combines black and gold colours for the first time in Arsenal's history, with an all-encompassing AFC graphic included that has been inspired by the club lettering visible to supporters en route to Emirates Stadium on matchdays.

    The new away kit pays homage to the Gunners' abroad fans, known as the "Little Islingtons," and has significant ties to the Black Lives Matter movement.

    "During our pre-season tour, we're celebrating every 'Little Islington' the millions of Gooners who live in America call home, the passion and commitment of our overseas supporters, and the strong connection Gooners everywhere feel to the club, no matter where they are in the world," a club statement explained.

    Aston Mack, the Orlando Freedom Fighters' founder and an Arsenal supporter, appears in the launch video. Mack gained notoriety when a video of him attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Orlando while sporting an Arsenal shirt surfaced in July 2020. 

    "As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride. When I wear the jersey, it takes me to another world. I feel protected, connected, and part of a bigger community. I'm proud of Arsenal for presenting what our jersey means to people like me. It's more than a jersey. It's a representation of home and family, no matter where we're from or where we live," Mack said.

    The shirt is complemented by black shorts and socks and will be worn by both the men's and women's teams this season.

    Arsenal fans took to Twitter to rate the club's new away kit, with most supporters giving the 'blackout' look a massive thumbs up. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
