'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

Arsenal flexed their muscle on American soil, defeating Orlando City on Wednesday by a 3-1 margin at the Exploria Stadium.

Less than five minutes into the match, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring after a deft one-two with Albert Sambi Lokonga. His effort took a cruel deflection past Pedro Gallese.

Just before the half-hour mark, Facundo Torres equalised spectacularly by shouldering off Nuno Tavares, taking a great touch, and slamming a shot from approximately 22 yards out into the bottom corner.

Despite Torres' heroics, Arsenal would win despite Orlando City's defence, as Eddie Nketiah slammed home a shot amid a sea of defenders. Reiss Nelson scored the Gunners' third goal late in the game, ending the contest after Bukayo Saka's excellent pass.

Also read: Arsenal's new black and gold away kit pays tribute to 'Little Islingtons', BLM movement; fans in awe

Even as Arsenal await their clash against Chelsea for the Florida Cup this weekend, fans of the north London club have been relishing the strike partnership between new signee Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Not just the supporters but manager Mikel Arteta too has backed the duo to lead the team's strike attacks.

"We want to build those relationships, and they haven't played a lot of minutes together yet, the same with Martin (Odegaard) and Gabi (Jesus), for example," the Spaniard said.

"We have to start to do that, we obviously do it in training, but to put it into practice in matches is important, and you can see that they're finding themselves with good timing, and it's important because they are two players with a big goal threat," he added.

Also read: 'How good is he?': Arsenal fans applaud Gabriel Jesus; hope goal-scoring streak continues

Here's how fans reacted to Jesus and Nketiah's partnership, with some even enjoying the famous 'dialling up' celebration of the two strikers.