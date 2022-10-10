Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Griezmann 'happy' after Atletico Madrid completes permanent signing from Barcelona; fans relieved drama over

    Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that French star Antoine Griezmann's move from Barcelona has now been made permanent, with the 2018 World Cup winner signing a contract that keeps him at the club till 2026.

    football Antoine Griezmann 'happy' after Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing from Barcelona; fans relieved drama over snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:54 PM IST

    La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that French superstar Antoine Griezmann had completed a permanent move from Barcelona after the 2018 World Cup winner signed a deal that keeps him with the club until 2026.

    After leaving Real Sociedad, the Frenchman joined Atletico Madrid for the first time in 2014, and he later established himself as one of the key figures in the team's contemporary history. He notably assisted the team in reaching the Champions League final in 2016 and winning the Europa League in 2018.

    Also read: Lionel Messi's Barcelona links: Here's what could stop PSG star from returning to Camp Nou in 2023

    After toying with the idea of joining Barcelona in 2018, he decided to switch to Catalonia in 2019. The Frenchman was, however, a disappointing signing and was loaned back to Atletico Madrid at the start of the previous season on a two-year deal. And the Los Rojiblancos have now confirmed they have completed the re-signing of the 31-year-old forward permanently.

    "Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and to date had played for our club on loan from the Barça entity," the Spanish club said in a statement.

    "In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our entity until June 30, 2026," Atletico Madrid added.

    Expressing his joy over the permanent deal with the La Liga giants, Griezmann said, "Happy to be where I want to be! Thanks to all!"

    To avoid activating a buyout clause of more than 40 million euros, Atletico Madrid tried to avoid criticism from Barcelona corners earlier this season by only using Griezmann for a few periods. According to Barcelona club president Joan Laporta, Atletico will pay 20 million euros upfront and an additional 4 million euros in add-ons, having sold the forward to Blaugrana for an astounding 120 million euros.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks CR7 universe after 700 club goals milestone; says 'United we continue'

    Meanwhile, fans of both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona took to Twitter to express their views on Griezmann's permanent move away from Camp Nou. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav smashes 50 as India trumps Western Australia in warm-up tie, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar smashes 50 as India trumps Western Australia in warm-up tie

    football 'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton Enock Mwepu zambia forced to retire with heart condition snt

    'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton's Enock Mwepu forced to retire with heart condition

    Women Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

    All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features snt

    All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Recent Stories

    Video Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in SEXY deep neck blouse goes viral-WATCH RBA

    (Video) Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in SEXY deep neck blouse goes viral-WATCH

    Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday net worth assets property car collection salary drb

    Amitabh Bachchan birthday: From lavish bungalows to fancy cars, here’s how rich Big B is

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers AJR

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers

    TN TET Admit Card 2022 to be released on October 11; know schedule here - adt

    TN TET Admit Card 2022 to be released on October 11; know schedule here

    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon