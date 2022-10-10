Griezmann 'happy' after Atletico Madrid completes permanent signing from Barcelona; fans relieved drama over

Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that French star Antoine Griezmann's move from Barcelona has now been made permanent, with the 2018 World Cup winner signing a contract that keeps him at the club till 2026.

After leaving Real Sociedad, the Frenchman joined Atletico Madrid for the first time in 2014, and he later established himself as one of the key figures in the team's contemporary history. He notably assisted the team in reaching the Champions League final in 2016 and winning the Europa League in 2018.

After toying with the idea of joining Barcelona in 2018, he decided to switch to Catalonia in 2019. The Frenchman was, however, a disappointing signing and was loaned back to Atletico Madrid at the start of the previous season on a two-year deal. And the Los Rojiblancos have now confirmed they have completed the re-signing of the 31-year-old forward permanently.

"Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and to date had played for our club on loan from the Barça entity," the Spanish club said in a statement.

"In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our entity until June 30, 2026," Atletico Madrid added.

Expressing his joy over the permanent deal with the La Liga giants, Griezmann said, "Happy to be where I want to be! Thanks to all!"

To avoid activating a buyout clause of more than 40 million euros, Atletico Madrid tried to avoid criticism from Barcelona corners earlier this season by only using Griezmann for a few periods. According to Barcelona club president Joan Laporta, Atletico will pay 20 million euros upfront and an additional 4 million euros in add-ons, having sold the forward to Blaugrana for an astounding 120 million euros.

