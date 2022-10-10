Lionel Messi's Barcelona links: Here's what could stop PSG star from returning to Camp Nou in 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Although Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Lionel Messi will decide on his future only after the Qatar World Cup 2022, Barcelona is reportedly excited about the idea of a potential homecoming. However, Spanish journalist Albert Masnou has claimed what could stop the Argentinian icon from returning to Camp Nou.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Lionel Messi continues to hit the headlines as rumours around his sensational return to Barcelona in 2023 gather steam. Although the Argentinian superstar is focused on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his country, reports around his future refuse to die as different critical figures in the Catalan club's leadership continue to express their desire for the 35-year-old's one last dance at Camp Nou.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi left cash-strapped Barcelona last year and had a lacklustre first campaign with the Parisian club. However, with seven goals across all competitions this season, the Argentinian icon has found his mojo with the Ligue 1 champions. Despite this sensational run with the French giants this campaign, reports continue to link the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner with a return to Barcelona either in January or at the end of his contract with PSG next summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, according to Spanish journalist Albert Masnou, if Messi and Barcelona decide to reunite in 2023, that will be possible only if it is in a primary role. According to the Spanish journalist, the Argentine does not plan to play second fiddle in Xavi Hernandez's team that roped in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "What if Leo comes? Must he accept a secondary role? Let me laugh. And a lot," Masnou wrote in SPORT. "Leo Messi will not return to Barcelona to play a secondary role, bearing in mind that today he is the best player for PSG and the Argentine national team, who has an incredible scoring streak and is the player in Europe who is capable of creating the most scoring chances either with shots on goal or with assists," he claimed.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Integrating Messi into the new Barcelona system might be challenging for the La Liga giants because Lewandowski is the clear starter. Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and other players will have to make way for the Argentinian icon if Barca boss Xavi plans to use him on the wings.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    There would also be some apprehensions over Messi's potential return coming back to haunt Barcelona the same way Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been marred with controversies and sore points. Hence, if the Catalan club is serious about the legend's homecoming, then a lot of homework will have to be done to ensure the Argentinian will be content with his role while not jeopardising the growth and development of other key players in the squad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, another aspect to consider is whether PSG will allow Messi to leave Parc des Princes or not once his contract ends in the summer of 2023. Reports in France earlier indicated that the Parisian club want to hold onto the legendary forward for at least another season. However, it will still be interesting to see if they change their mind if the Ligue 1 champions fail to secure their maiden Champions League trophy this season.

