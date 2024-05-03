Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heatwave Update: Look at the top ten hottest places in India

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of severe heat waves across multiple regions until May 5, with temperatures soaring in various parts of the country. Gangetic West Bengal and certain areas of Bihar are expected to experience intense heat.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of severe heat waves in several regions until May 5 as the country prepares for soaring temperatures. Gangetic West Bengal and isolated areas in Bihar are expected to experience intense heat. The IMD's latest data highlighted the top ten hottest places in India on Thursday:

    1. Nandyal (Rayalaseema) - 46.2°C
    2. Palawancha (Telangana) - 45.3°C
    3. Bolangir (Odisha) - 45.0°C
    4. Retanchintala (Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman) - 44.8°C
    5. Karur Paramathi (Tamil Nadu) - 44.3°C
    6. Kalaikunda (Gangetic West Bengal) - 44.2°C
    7. Vellore (Tamil Nadu) - 43.6°C
    8. Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) - 42.5°C
    9. Sheikhpura (Bihar) - 41.1°C
    10. Balurghat (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal) - 41.0°C

    Bolangir district in Odisha recorded a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, prompting the IMD to issue heatwave advisories for multiple districts. Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre, cautioned that significant changes in day temperatures were not expected over the next three days in many parts of Odisha.

    IMD forecasts hot and humid conditions in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka Coast, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu during certain days of the week. In response to the forecast, the Kerala government has taken preventive measures, including the closure of educational institutions until May 6. A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging citizens to avoid direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

