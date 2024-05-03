Entertainment

Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law

Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram married Navaneeth today (May 3) at Guruvayur Temple. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding. 

Image credits: Instagram

The groom is from Palakkad, and the wedding occurred at Guruvayur Temple at about 6:30 a.m. Malavika's brother, actor Kalidas Jayaram, also attended the event.

Image credits: Instagram

Close relatives and friends attended the occasion. Suresh Gopi and his wife, Radhika, represented the film business and were among the eminent participants.

Image credits: Instagram

Malavika graduated from Stella Maris College and pursued a master's degree in sports management in Wales. 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Navaneeth Gireesh?

Navaneeth is a chartered accountant working in the United Kingdom.

Image credits: Instagram

He is the son of Vatsa and Gireesh Menon, a former UN official and member of the Keezheppat family in Nenmara, Palakkad. 

Image credits: Instagram

The pair got engaged in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, in December. Unfortunately, heavy floods in Chennai kept many people from going.

Image credits: Instagram

Malavika announced their romance on social media, wishing her fiancé a happy birthday and introducing him to her admirers.

Image credits: Instagram

Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh to the public by sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony.  

Image credits: Instagram
