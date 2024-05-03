Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    The police are investigating after the body of a newborn, wrapped in white cloth, was found discarded from a residential complex in Kadavanthra, Kochi in Kerala. The residential association reported that no pregnant women were present in the complex.
     

    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Kochi: The body of a toddler was discovered abandoned in the middle of the road in Kadavanthra on Friday (May 03). Sanitation workers found the body after 8 am. Subsequently, a CCTV camera captured footage of the child being thrown from a nearby flat. The video footage shows the child being thrown from the flat while wrapped in a cloth. It remains unclear whether the baby was thrown after being killed or if it was thrown to its death. Reports suggest that the baby may have been born just yesterday.

    The newborn, wrapped in white cloth, was tragically discarded from a residential complex. The infant's body, packaged in a bundle, was callously hurled outside at 8:15 am.

    Police are actively investigating the matter. The residential association has reported to the authorities that there were no pregnant women in the flat complex. Among the 21 flat complexes in the area, three are entirely vacant. Authorities are probing whether anyone recently utilized these apartments.

    (Further details are awaited...)

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
