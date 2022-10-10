Cristiano Ronaldo thanks CR7 universe after 700 club goals milestone; says 'United we continue'

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club career goal after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram (R)

700 club goals - legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this feat on Sunday during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park, sending CR7 fans into a tizzy. The Portuguese talisman has had a frustrating campaign and has been out-of-favour in Erik ten Hag's team this season. However, the 37-year-old icon will be a relieved man for reaching this exceptional milestone and finally opening his goalscoring account in the league this season with a sensational striker. Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Andy Gray explains what separates Man United icon from PSG star after 700th goal

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo came as a substitute for an injured Anthony Martial early in the Premier League clash while the scores were level 1-1. In the 44th minute of the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Ultimately it was also the match-winner for the Red Devils, who went on to win by a margin of 2-1.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was Ronaldo's 144th goal in Manchester United's red jersey throughout two stints at the club. In an illustrious career, the Portuguese forward scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and five for Sporting Lisbon. And the Portugal legend took to Instagram to cherish this feat with a heartfelt message. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"700 club goals. What a beautiful number we've achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue! 🙏🏽," wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post that has drawn massive reaction from fans of the veteran striker.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo had earlier applauded his teammates' performance and also dedicated his 700th club goal to Manchester United fans. "Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! 🙏🏽 #WeStandUnited," wrote the Portuguese legend on Instagram.

Image Credit: Getty Images