  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFCON returnee Salah in contention for Liverpool's EPL clash against Leicester

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be in contention to face Leicester on Thursday only four days after losing the AFCON final with Egypt.

    football AFCON returnee Mohamed Salah in contention for Liverpool's EPL clash against Leicester
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two days after Egypt's loss against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 final, star forward Mohamed Salah could be in contention for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed.

    "Mo is now back; I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed, of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now. I spoke to him, and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: 'I'm ready.' Haha!" the German boss told LiverpoolFC.com.

    "He is an experienced player; he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today, and we will see how he feels tomorrow, and from there we go," the Liverpool manager added.

    Egypt was beaten in a penalty shootout, in which their captain Salah did not take a spot-kick, by Senegal in Sunday's showpiece final in Cameroon.

    Also read: AFCON 2021: It was Mane, not Salah's night, as Senegal beat Egypt to bag maiden title (See Pics)

    However, Klopp stated that his other star player Sadio Mane, who scored Senegal's winning penalty, will not return to England in time to play in Thursday's clash.

    "Sadio flies out if it's possible on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game," the 54-year-old manager said.

    Insisting that the AFCON win means the world to Mane, Senegal and its people, Klopp stated that the club would never consider calling him back to Anfield from there just as yet. 

    "Let them do what they do at the moment because they deserve it. They've had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back, we will talk to him, and we will see how we can use him," the German concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?-ayh

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    football la liga Barcelona iconic stadium to be re-branded as Spotify Camp Nou

    Barcelona's iconic stadium to be re-branded as Spotify Camp Nou?

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?-ayh

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    football italian serie a this man is 40 AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic stuns fans with crazy workout video

    'This man is 40': Zlatan Ibrahimovic stuns fans with crazy workout video

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2022 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentines Day drb

    Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11 - ADT

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to get 60 plus seats Congress losing due to factionalism predicts poll gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    All 7 Indian Army soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?-ayh

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon