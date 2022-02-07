AFCON 2021: It was Mane, not Salah's night, as Senegal beat Egypt to bag maiden title (See Pics)

Senegal overcame Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title after Sunday's final finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool fans would perhaps have mixed emotions as Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations 2021 grand finale saw two of their heroes clash for glory. At the end of the night, Sadio Mane triumphed over Mohamed Salah as Senegal overcame Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win their first AFCON title after the final finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mane made up for missing from the spot in normal time to score the decisive penalty for Senegal at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon. Mohamed Abou Gabal saved the Liverpool forward's goal attempt in the 70th-minute penalty. Still, Egypt could not capitalise as they went to extra time for the 4th consecutive game at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was due to take Egypt's fight penalty. However, with Mohamed Abdel-Moneim hitting the post and Edouard Mendy saving Mohanad Lasheen's strike, the Liverpool star did not get his chance to score, and his eyes were filled with tears as his club-mate Mane geared up to strike the decisive blow.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After having faced two final defeats in the past, Senegal was crowned Africa Cup of Nations winners at last. As for Egypt, the African nation missed out on a record-extending eight-win, which would have also been a first for Salah.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this win, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told broadcasters beIN Sports expressed joy over winning the AFCON 2021 title, adding that if you work hard and persevere, you will get what you want. "I am very emotional because the people of Senegal have wanted this trophy for 60 years," he added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Man of the match Abou Gabal summed up the mood in the Egyptian squad, saying, "We are disappointed, but that's football, either you win, or you lose."

Image Credit: Liverpool Twitter handle

Liverpool was quick to post a congratulatory message for their star Mane and offer commiserations to Salah, stating that the Egyptian should be proud of the incredible tournament he had.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the past, Egypt won two finals through penalty shoot-outs after finishing 0-0. In this year's AFCON, they also won their matches against Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon in a similar fashion. However, they ran out of luck at the finals hosted in the same venue, where eight people lost their lives, and 38 others were injured in a stampede on January 24.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The closing ceremony was attended by President Paul Biya and his wife, First Lady Chantal Biya. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF chief Patrice Motsepe too were present. Still, Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o, who now heads the nation's football federation, bagged the biggest cheer.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Eto'o, one of the continent's greatest footballers, was present to watch the final on a night that brought two African superstars, Mane and Salah, face each other in their bid for glory. Desperate to make up for their 2019 loss against Algeria, Senegal had their chances, with Saliou Ciss and Mane missing two crucial goals.

Image Credit: Getty Images

As for Egypt, Salah made an impact instantly, but a shot by Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy produced an excellent stop to put the Liverpool forward's efforts in vain just before half-time. In extra-time, substitute Marwan Hamdy missed a glorious chance. Abou Gabal clawed away Boulaye Dia's 100th-minute header and also kept out a Bamba Dieng piledriver in the second period of extra time.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With Edouard Mendy saving from Hamdy at the other end, penalties were inevitable. Eventually, it proved to be Senegal and Mane's night with Bouna Sarr, their only player to miss his penalty kick. But Senegal found the net when it mattered. And Salah didn't even get around to taking his penalty.

Image Credit: Getty Images