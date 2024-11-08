Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Australia A dominated India A on Day of the second unofficial Test. After conceding a 62-run lead in the first innings, India A crumbled in their second innings. At the end of the second day's play, the visitors are struggling at 73 for 5. Dhruv Jurel (19) and Nitish Kumar (9) are at the crease. They currently have a lead of only 11 runs, with no recognized batters left to come. Earlier, Australia A was bowled out for 223 in reply to India A's first innings total of 161. Marcus Harris top-scored for the hosts with 74 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India A, taking four wickets. Mukesh Kumar claimed three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed took two.

India A's second innings started disastrously. They lost Abhimanyu Easwaran's wicket (17) with only 25 runs on the board. Sai Sudharsan (3) lasted only eight balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) disappointed in his fourth consecutive innings. KL Rahul, who opened the innings, scored only 10 runs off 44 balls. Devdutt Padikkal managed only one run. It was a humiliating batting performance by the Indian players. Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster took two wickets each.

Earlier, Australia A's first innings ended at 223. They started the second day at 53 for 2. Sam Conners (3) was the first to depart, adding only two runs to his overnight score. Oliver Davies (13) and Beau Webster (5) also failed to make an impact. Jimmy Peirson (30) and Corey Rocchiccioli (35) helped the score cross 200. Nathan McAndrew (26) remained unbeaten. Scott Boland (0) was the other wicket to fall. Harris' innings included five boundaries. On the first day, Australia A lost the wickets of captain Nathan McSweeney (14) and Cameron Bancroft (3) with only 43 runs on the board.

India A's first innings began disastrously as well. They lost four wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) and Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in the first over. KL Rahul (4) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) followed soon after. Devdutt Padikkal (26) and Jurel then added 53 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Neser provided the breakthrough for Australia A by dismissing Padikkal. Nitish Reddy (16) and Tanush Kotian (0) also failed to contribute. Khaleel Ahmed (1) also fell cheaply.

India A was reeling at 119 for 8. Jurel, who held firm at one end, helped the score cross 150. He added 36 runs with Prasidh Krishna (14). However, McSweeney wrapped up India A's innings by dismissing Jurel. Mukesh Kumar (5) remained unbeaten. Jurel's innings included two sixes and six fours. India A made four changes to the team that played the first match. Ishan Kishan, Baba Indrajith, Navdeep Saini, and Manav Suthar were dropped. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, and Khaleel Ahmed replaced them. Jurel was the wicketkeeper. Australia A leads the two-match series 1-0.

