India refuses to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan; Dubai likely to host Men in Blue's matches - Report

The Indian cricket team will reportedly not be traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, opting instead to play their matches at a neutral venue.

The Indian cricket team will reportedly not be traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, opting instead to play their matches at a neutral venue. According to a Times of India report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially communicated this decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other stakeholders. Dubai has emerged as the most probable location to host the Men in Blue's fixtures, according to the report quoting sources familiar with the discussions.

“Yes, the BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play matches at a neutral venue, and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue,” said a source told TOI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously drafted a tentative schedule, with India's matches scheduled to take place in Lahore. However, BCCI’s decision has prompted the ICC to consider alterations to the schedule, which may delay the release of the final tournament itinerary.

Originally, the ICC had planned to announce the complete Champions Trophy schedule on Monday. However, with India’s preference for a neutral venue, there may be adjustments before the official announcement.

Dubai presents a convenient alternative for the ICC, which has experience hosting several major tournaments in the UAE. Recently, Dubai served as the venue for the Women’s T20 World Cup, which was relocated from Bangladesh due to political instability. “There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC does have things in control when it comes to Dubai,” the source added.

The 50-over Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, 2025, with the final match scheduled for March 9. The PCB has already started upgrading its venues in preparation for the tournament. However, with BCCI’s latest decision, it remains to be seen how ICC will accommodate these new developments.

Latest Videos