Devara Box Office Collection: Jr NTRs, Janhvi Kapoor's film creates history

The film has now been released on OTT platforms. Looking at the closing collections, it's clear that Jr NTR is a box office king. The film's impressive collections, despite mixed reviews, are surprising.

Devara

Young Tiger Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's latest film, Devara, saw an unexpected shower of collections. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor starred as the heroine in this movie. The film was released in theaters on September 27 and received mixed reviews. However, it created records in terms of collections. Within a few days of its release, the film crossed the break-even point everywhere.

Jr NTR's Devara India Collection Report

The film saw massive collections in the Telugu states due to the Dussehra holiday advantage, exceeding expectations. It almost doubled its collections compared to working days. The film has now been released on OTT platforms. Looking at the closing collections, it's clear that Jr NTR is a box office king. The film's impressive collections, despite mixed reviews, are surprising.



Devara

According to trade sources, the film has grossed 400 crores worldwide. This is the biggest record for Koratala Siva. The success of the Hindi version along with the Telugu version worked in its favor. However, it remained a loss venture in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it saw minimal collections. But the huge success in Telugu and Hindi resulted in impressive overall gross collections.

Jr NTR starrer Devara Collection Report

The film saw massive collections in the US market, especially with premieres. Devara has finished its final run in North America. The film grossed a final $6.07 million in North America, concluding its long run. This means Devara grossed over 50 crores from the North American market.

Devara, NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala Siva

The pre-release theatrical business in the Telugu states was valued at 112 crore rupees, resulting in a profit of 22 crore rupees for the producer. Overseas, the film created a sensation by grossing over 22 crore rupees in premieres alone. The full run saw a gross of 60 crore rupees and a share of 30 crore rupees.

Devara, NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala Siva

The film earned a share of 16 crore rupees in Karnataka, 3 crore rupees in Tamil Nadu, and 1 crore rupees in Kerala. Bollywood trade analysts say the Hindi version earned a share of 24 crore rupees. Overall, the film grossed 396 crore rupees worldwide with a share of 197 crore rupees.

Devara, NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala Siva

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts on a massive budget, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Malayalam actor Tom Chacko in key roles. Tarak's acting and Anirudh's music elevated the film. Devara's dominance continues in Telugu states and overseas. It remains to be seen how much it collects in the long run.

Latest Videos