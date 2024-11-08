KL Rahul's bizarre dismissal in India A vs Australia A match

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is going through a rough patch. He disappointed in the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. However, he was included in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was sent to Australia early to acclimatize to the conditions and play with India A. He played in the four-day match against Australia A in Melbourne.

Rahul played in his preferred opening position but failed to deliver. The 32-year-old was dismissed for four runs in the first innings and could only manage 10 runs at the second time of asking. A video of his dismissal has gone viral on social media. It was a rather peculiar way to get out. the right-handed batter was bowled by Corey Rocchiccioli while attempting to leave the ball down the leg side. The ball hit inside of his left leg and went through to hit the stumps. Watch the video...

Following his dismissal, Rahul has been subjected to heavy trolling. Fans are saying that only Rahul could get out like this and that there is no point in playing him in the team anymore. Read some posts...

Meanwhile, India A are heading towards defeat. After conceding a 62-run lead in the first innings, India A collapsed in the second innings as well. At the end of the second day's play, India A are 73 for 5. Dhruv Jurel (19) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) are at the crease. They currently have a lead of only 11 runs. There are no recognized batsmen left to come in. Earlier, in reply to India A's first innings score of 161, Australia A were bowled out for 223 on the second day. Marcus Harris was the top scorer for Australia A with 74 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India A with four wickets. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed took two.

