KL Rahul's bizarre dismissal in India A vs Australia A match

KL Rahul's bizarre dismissal in the unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A sparks controversy and online trolling.

cricket KL Rahul Bizarre Dismissal in India A vs Australia A Unofficial Test scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is going through a rough patch. He disappointed in the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. However, he was included in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was sent to Australia early to acclimatize to the conditions and play with India A. He played in the four-day match against Australia A in Melbourne.

Also read: Pakistan thrashes Australia in 2nd ODI

Rahul played in his preferred opening position but failed to deliver. The 32-year-old was dismissed for four runs in the first innings and could only manage 10 runs at the second time of asking. A video of his dismissal has gone viral on social media. It was a rather peculiar way to get out. the right-handed batter was bowled by Corey Rocchiccioli while attempting to leave the ball down the leg side. The ball hit inside of his left leg and went through to hit the stumps. Watch the video...

Following his dismissal, Rahul has been subjected to heavy trolling. Fans are saying that only Rahul could get out like this and that there is no point in playing him in the team anymore. Read some posts...

Meanwhile, India A are heading towards defeat. After conceding a 62-run lead in the first innings, India A collapsed in the second innings as well. At the end of the second day's play, India A are 73 for 5. Dhruv Jurel (19) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) are at the crease. They currently have a lead of only 11 runs. There are no recognized batsmen left to come in. Earlier, in reply to India A's first innings score of 161, Australia A were bowled out for 223 on the second day. Marcus Harris was the top scorer for Australia A with 74 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India A with four wickets. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed took two.

Also read: Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025; see post

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

India refuses to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan; Dubai likely to host Men in Blue's matches - Report snt

India refuses to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan; Dubai likely to host Men in Blue's matches - Report

cricket India vs South Africa: First T20I preview and probable playing XI scr

India vs South Africa: First T20I preview and probable playing XI

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

cricket Pakistan thrashes Australia by Nine Wickets in Second ODI scr

Pakistan thrashes Australia in 2nd ODI

Recent Stories

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home dmn

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing! AJR

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing!

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer dmn

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon