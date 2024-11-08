Improve weight loss journey: Fruits to avoid for better results

Health
Trying to lose weight? Learn which fruits to avoid due to their high sugar and calorie content.
100g of mango contains 60 calories. High calorie and sugar content may hinder weight loss efforts.
Bananas contain calories and sugar. One banana has 150 calories, so limit intake for weight loss.
Grapes have 70 calories per serving. Their calorie content may not be ideal for weight loss.
100g of jackfruit contains 95 calories. Limit consumption for weight loss.
Pineapple's high sugar content may not be suitable for weight loss.
100g of pomegranate has 83 calories. Moderate intake is recommended.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.