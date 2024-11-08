State DA hike update: No increase in Dearness Allowance for govt employees; here's why

Months and even years have passed, but the state government remains unmoved on increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, leading to growing resentment. Now, the employees have taken a significant step, putting pressure on the government.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 7:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

Central government employees have received a series of good news since the beginning of the year, including a recent DA hike.

The DA for central government employees has reached 53% after a recent 3% increase. While the central government has increased DA multiple times, the state government remains inactive.

A letter has been sent to the Chief Minister regarding the DA increase for state government employees. Amidst the festive season, the central government increased DA, prompting state government employees to demand a similar hike.

The president of the state government employees' association met with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department to discuss the matter.

Previously, state government employees met with the Chief Minister to demand a DA increase. Are they planning a similar approach again?

The central government increased DA by 4% before the Lok Sabha elections, bringing it to 50%. DA and Dearness Relief for central government employees and pensioners were recently increased by 3%, effective from July 1, 2024.

Reports suggest the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented soon, with a final decision expected this month.

The Joint Consultative Machinery, comprising central government employees and representatives, will meet in November to discuss the new pay commission. If agreed upon, the 8th Pay Commission could be formed in the next year's budget.

Resentment is brewing among Karnataka's state government employees. It remains to be seen how effective their actions will be.

