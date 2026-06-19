In their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B matches, Switzerland defeated Bosnia 4-1, with Johan Manzambi scoring a double. In another game, Canada hammered Qatar 6-0, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Jonathan David.

Los Angeles: Switzerland has kept its knockout hopes alive with a big 4-1 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B match. The Swiss team, led by Captain Granit Xhaka, completely dominated the game from start to finish. Though Bosnia put up a fight towards the end, Switzerland sealed the victory, with Johan Manzambi's two goals making all the difference.

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After a goalless first half, the action really started in the 74th minute. A cross into the Bosnian box was cleared by the defence, but Johan Manzambi scored for Switzerland with a beautiful volley. Ten minutes later, in the 84th minute, Ruben Vargas doubled the lead. Manzambi then completed his brace in the 90th minute with a great finish. Captain Granit Xhaka also got on the scoresheet, converting a penalty in extra time. Bosnia managed to get a consolation goal, also in extra time, when Ermin Mahmic scored with a stunning long-range volley.

Meanwhile, over in Vancouver, Canada celebrated its first-ever World Cup victory by thrashing hosts Qatar 6-0. The star of the show was Jonathan David, who scored a fantastic hat-trick. He is now the second player in this tournament to score a hat-trick, after Messi.

Kyle Larin also scored a goal for Canada. To make things worse for Qatar, their player Mohammed Manai scored an own goal in the 75th minute. The match was a display of Canada's total dominance. They constantly attacked the Qatari goal with a barrage of crosses and shots. With these wins, both Switzerland and Canada have kept their chances of making it to the knockout stage very much alive in Group B.