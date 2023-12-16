Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EPL 2023-24: Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch during Bournemouth clash; match abandoned

    Luton's Premier League match at Bournemouth was abandoned on Saturday after their captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, Luton Town's Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday took a somber turn as their captain, Tom Lockyer, collapsed on the pitch during the second half. The incident prompted the referee to abandon the game, leaving players, fans, and officials in a state of concern and disbelief.

    "The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match," wrote Premier League in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

    Tom Lockyer, the 29-year-old defender, had previously faced a health scare during the play-off final against Coventry in May. The seasoned captain collapsed during that crucial match, leading to his hospitalization. Following the incident, Lockyer underwent heart surgery and received a positive prognosis, allowing him to return to the field in June.

    During the match against Bournemouth, Lockyer's collapse on the pitch triggered immediate medical attention. Both sets of players were swiftly taken off the field as medical professionals attended to the fallen captain. The gravity of the situation was palpable, and a hush fell over the stadium as the well-wishing crowd anxiously awaited updates on Lockyer's condition.

    After several minutes of intense medical treatment, Tom Lockyer was carefully placed on a stretcher and taken off the pitch. The stadium, filled with concerned spectators, responded with a round of applause from all four sides as a gesture of support for the ailing player. Lockyer's health took precedence, casting a shadow over the competitive spirit of the game.

    Lockyer's collapse reignites memories of his previous health ordeal, raising questions about the impact of such incidents on a player's mental and physical well-being. The fact that Lockyer had been given medical clearance to resume playing only months ago adds an element of complexity to the situation, highlighting the unpredictability of health challenges in professional sports.

    With confirmation that the game was abandoned due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding Lockyer's health, both Luton and Bournemouth players displayed a poignant moment of solidarity. Returning to the pitch to applaud the supporters, they acknowledged the gravity of the situation and demonstrated a shared concern for the well-being of their colleague.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
