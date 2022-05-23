Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    Manchester City won the 2021-22 EPL on Sunday. After the win, City fans invaded the pitch, leading to violence, as a couple of fans were charged.

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published May 23, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    It was rejoicing for Manchester City as it retained its crown as the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 champion. It defeated Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, much to the delight of the club supporters. After the final whistle, the fans ran onto the pitch just like every other time to celebrate City's triumph with the players. However, it has been reported that some violence occurred during the pitch invasion, with Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen being allegedly attacked. As a result, City issued an apology, while an investigation was launched into the same. In the meantime, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has charged a couple of fans.

    A statement released by GMP read, "Two football fans have been charged following Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium yesterday (22 May 2022). Phillip Maxwell (01/04/94), of Anzio Row, Knowsley, has been charged with throwing a missile (pyrotechnic) onto the pitch and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 23 May 2022."

    ALSO READ: 'Love you Man City' - Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory

    "Paul Colbridge (17/08/84), of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 7 June 2022. Both have been bailed ahead of the court appearances. Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs," added the release.

    Meanwhile, City has affirmed that a life ban would be handed to the persons found guilty of Olsen's attack. Former Manchester United and English defender Gary Neville criticised the invasion, along with his former club teammate Roy Keane. "Running on the pitch, they've won the league, they're delirious, I get that, but attacking the opposition players on the pitch – where has this come from, why is happening? I've got no idea. It's ridiculous," wondered Neville.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Matchday 38 review: Manchester City retains crown; Man United gets UEL berth

    In contrast, Keane added, "A player or a manager will be seriously injured. If you're mad enough to punch a player, you're going to be mad enough to do something stupid like stab a player. I think people have come back after COVID and forgotten how to behave themselves. Idiots, scumbags, disgrace. Disgraceful."

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?-ayh

    WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    football 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL snt

    'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

    Recent Stories

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home' snt

    PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked RBA

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked

    Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022 goes shirtless drb

    Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

    PFI brainwashing minors to spew hate? Kerala cops probe controversial viral video

    PFI brainwashing minors to spew hate? Kerala cops probe viral video

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon