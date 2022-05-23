'Love you Man City': Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory
Manchester City clinched their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday after coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2.
Legendary Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero lauded his former club after they clinched their fourth Premier League title in five years, similar to the famous 2012 victory the Argentine secured.
The defending champions came from two goals down to score thrice in under six minutes and eventually defeat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Etihad Stadium. Substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored goals on either side of a Rodri effort to register an emphatic win on the final day and ensured Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves at Anfield came in vain.
Gundogan's second goal to seal the coveted league glory was a reminder of Aguero's famous stoppage-time goal to beat QPR 3-2 on the final day of the 2011-12 season that secured the Premier League title.
The Argentine, who left City for Barcelona last summer before retiring from the sport due to a heart condition in December, posted a message on his Twitter account that read, "Campeones Campeones, I love you, Man City."
Aguero also took to Instagram to post a blue heart emoji in his Instagram story and a photograph of City lifting the 2021-22 trophy.
After the victory, city manager Pep Guardiola said his players had become 'legends'. "We are legends. We will be remembered. This group of players are absolutely eternal in this club," the Spaniard said.
"What we achieved, it is so difficult to do it. Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United has done it years ago - two or three times - now I realise again the magnitude of doing this. Now we are part of this," Guardiola added.
"The last game is always special - a lot of emotion. Aston Villa gave everything but the first goal changed everything. We had to handle it. When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special," the City boss remarked.
"Winning at home in front of our people is the best. The moment we equalised, we had the feeling we had the chance to score the third. It was the best atmosphere I have ever lived in since I am here. Hopefully, tomorrow we can celebrate together in Manchester's streets with our cigars and beers. I will bring my cigars, don't worry," Guardiola concluded.
