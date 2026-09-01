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Lionel Messi's International Retirement: Unrivalled Legacy and Records That May Not Be Broken
Lionel Messi has retired from international football after the 2026 World Cup. The Argentina legend leaves behind an unrivalled legacy, including records for World Cup goals, international assists and appearances.
Messi Signs Off from International Football with Colossal Legacy
Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from his illustrious international career after leading the Albiceleste through a gripping campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
After 21 years of rewriting the record books, wearing the blue-and-white shirt across six World Cups and seven editions of the Copa America, and anchoring an unprecedented era of success, the maestro leaves behind a legacy that will define generations. Though Messi is likely to continue club football, his departure from the international stage marks the true end of an era for Argentina and world football.
On that note, let’s take a look at Lionel Messi’s unprecedented records that may never be broken, cementing his status as the greatest to ever grace the game.
Argentina’s All-Time World Cup Goalscorer
Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup career stands as a towering monument in football history, marked by longevity, peak brilliance, and ultimate glory. Across six appearances in a prestigious football tournament from 2006 to 2026, the legendary Argentine footballer netted 21 goals in 34 matches.
Messi is one of the only two players to score 20 or more goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with France captain and star forward Kylian Mbappe leading the chart with 21 goals, trailing just behind him in an elite class of their own on the world's biggest stage.
Oldest Player to Score a Goal in Each Round of a World Cup
Lionel Messi holds a unique record in the history of the FIFA World Cup, making him the only player to score in each stage of a single edition of the tournament.
In the 2022 World Cup, the former Argentina captain found the back of the net in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final, capping off a historic campaign that culminated in lifting the trophy.
In the title-winning campaign, Messi was involved in a staggering 10 goals directly, scoring seven times and providing three crucial assists, including an unforgettable brace in the final against France.
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Most International Goals for Argentina
Lionel Messi has built a colossal legacy in Argentina football history, establishing himself as the undisputed all-time leading goalscorer for La Albiceleste with over 100 international goals across all competitions, including the World Cup and Copa America.
With 125 goals in 207 international appearances, Messi holds a record that places him behind his long-time rival and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, sitting atop the all-time men's international scoring charts.
Since no Argentine player has ever netted 100 or more international goals before Lionel Messi, he stands alone as the undisputed pioneer and standard-bearer for his nation, having shattered a milestone that no compatriot has ever come close to touching.
Most Assists in International Football
Apart from his goalscoring brilliance, Lionel Messi is also known for his unrivaled vision and playmaking mastery and holds the all-time record for the most assists in international football history to orchestrate victories on the global stage, including the World Cup and Copa America.
The Argentine legend made 65 assists across his illustrious international career, turning routine attacking phases into masterclasses of creativity and cementing his status as the game's greatest orchestrator.
No player in international football has made 60 or more assists, making Lionel Messi’s playmaking benchmark a staggering outlier that may truly never be equaled by any contemporary or future footballer.
Most Goals in International Tournaments
Lionel Messi has participated in the FIFA World Cup and Copa America across two decades, consistently delivering on the continent’s and the world's biggest stages with an unmatched knack for finding the back of the net when the stakes are highest.
Across the World Cup and Copa America, the Argentine star has netted a total of 35 goals, combining his 21 strikes at the FIFA World Cup with 14 goals across his illustrious Copa América campaigns. The record is unlikely to be surpassed by any Argentine player, as this peerless tally sets a golden standard of tournament consistency.
With Kylian Mbappe likely to overtake him in the long-term historical records, Messi’s own extraordinary benchmark ensures his status as one of international football's ultimate icons remains forever secure.
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Oldest Outfield Player to Start a World Cup Final
Lionel Messi has added yet another historic milestone to his legendary career by becoming the oldest outfield player to ever start a FIFA World Cup final, defying age and athletic limitations to lead his country on the grandest stage.
At the age of 39 years and 25 days, Messi played his third and last FIFA World Cup final against Spain at MetLife Stadium, capping off a breathtaking career finale with yet another masterclass in resilience and determination. He surpassed Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years old in the 1958 final against Brazil.
Though Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost the final to Spain, his appearance further cemented his extraordinary longevity and added another historic record to an already unparalleled World Cup legacy.
Most World Cup Man of the Match Awards
Lionel Messi has not only dominated the scoring and playmaking charts on the global stage, but he also holds the record for the most Man of the Match awards in the history of the FIFA World Cup.
Messi has won 16 World Cup Man of the Match awards, including five in the 2026 edition of the prestigious football tournament. Apart from the Argentine legend, no player has won 10 or more Man of the Match awards in the FIFA World Cup, marking his record an astronomical one that stands as the ultimate testament to his relentless match-winning impact across two decades.
Across two World Cups in 2022 and 2026, Lionel Messi won 10 Man of the Match awards alone, five in Qatar and five more during his remarkable final run in 2026, highlighting a staggering peak that spanned deep into his late thirties.
Most Games with Both a Goal and an Assist in World Cup
The legendary Argentine player has set an unprecedented record for the most matches in FIFA World Cup history where he registered both a goal and an assist, underscoring his dual threat as the ultimate scorer and provider.
Messi holds the record of six matches, including four during the 2022 World Cup and two in the 2026 edition, where he registered both a goal and an assist, further highlighting his remarkable all-round impact on the world’s biggest stage.
The record is unlikely to ever be challenged, standing as a testimony to his unique ability to completely dictate a match both as a lethal finisher and a master playmaker.
Also Read: Messi's mother Celia on his retirement after father Jorge's death
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