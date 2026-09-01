Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from his illustrious international career after leading the Albiceleste through a gripping campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After 21 years of rewriting the record books, wearing the blue-and-white shirt across six World Cups and seven editions of the Copa America, and anchoring an unprecedented era of success, the maestro leaves behind a legacy that will define generations. Though Messi is likely to continue club football, his departure from the international stage marks the true end of an era for Argentina and world football.

On that note, let’s take a look at Lionel Messi’s unprecedented records that may never be broken, cementing his status as the greatest to ever grace the game.