In a high-scoring DPL 2026 match, West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by six wickets. Chasing 196, Nitish Rana's 50 and captain Ayush Doseja's unbeaten 64 sealed a comfortable win for the Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

West Delhi Lions registered a stunning six-wicket win over New Delhi Tigers in a high-scoring Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Tigers post 195 after early stutters

Batting first, New Delhi Tigers posted an impressive 195/6 in 20 overs after recovering from a difficult start. The Tigers were reduced to 63/4 before Himmat Singh and Keshav Dalal joined hands to steady the innings, according to a press release.

Himmat scored a quick 35 off 20 balls, while Dalal contributed 36 off 22 balls as the duo added 48 runs for the fifth wicket. Their partnership helped New Delhi regain momentum after the early setbacks.

Parth Bali and Manish Sehrawat then provided a strong finish. The pair added an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket, taking the Tigers close to the 200-run mark. Bali smashed 35* off just 13 balls, while Sehrawat scored a sensational 30* off eight deliveries, including five sixes.

Lions' chase led by Rana, Doseja

Chasing 196, West Delhi Lions got off to a strong start as Krish Yadav and Aaryavir Sehwag added 41 runs for the opening wicket. Sehwag was dismissed for 22 off 14 balls, but West Delhi continued to score at a good pace.

Nitish Rana then took charge and kept the chase firmly on track with a quickfire 50 off 23 balls. His aggressive knock put pressure back on the New Delhi bowlers.

Captain Ayush Doseja then produced another match-winning performance. He took responsibility in the chase and smashed an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, guiding his team closer to the target.

West Delhi Lions completed the chase comfortably to secure a convincing victory. Manish Sehrawat was the pick of the New Delhi bowlers, finishing with 3/20 in four overs, but his efforts were not enough to stop the Lions. (ANI)