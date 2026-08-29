Richie Berrington's quickfire 51 and Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul (4/21) secured Glasgow Cosmic's first ETPL 2026 win. They defeated Dublin Guardians by 33 runs, despite Harry Tector's fighting 75, after posting a total of 183/5.

Richie Berrington and Lungi Ngidi starred for Glasgow Cosmic as they secured their first victory of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 with a commanding 33-run win over Dublin Guardians at Sportpark Westvliet, responding strongly after a defeat in their opening match. According to a press release, Dublin won the toss and elected to field, giving Glasgow the opportunity to set the target.

Glasgow Cosmic Post a Commanding Total

The Cosmic batting unit made full use of that opportunity, posting 183 for five from their 20 overs. Jason Roy provided the early momentum, striking a powerful 60 from 37 balls, with eight fours and a six. But the innings truly accelerated when Richie Berrington joined him in the middle.

Berrington produced the defining batting performance of the innings, smashing 51 from just 27 deliveries. His knock contained two fours and four sixes and came at a remarkable strike rate of 188.88. The pair added 68 runs for the fourth wicket, transforming Glasgow's position and giving the Cosmic a strong platform for the final overs. Matthew Cross then added an unbeaten 25 from 16 balls as Glasgow finished on 183/5.

Dublin's Chase Derailed by Ngidi

Dublin's chase began badly when Muhammad Waseem was dismissed for a duck by Lungi Ngidi, but Harry Tector kept the Guardians in contention with a superb 75 from 45 balls. He struck eight fours and three sixes, repeatedly finding ways to keep Dublin within touching distance of the required rate. Sanjay Krishnamurthi added 20 from 15, but wickets continued to fall around Tector. Once the middle order began to disappear, the chase slipped firmly away from Dublin.

The South African fast bowler produced a sensational four-wicket haul, finishing with 4 for 21 from his four overs. His opening over was a wicket maiden, immediately setting the tone for a spell in which he repeatedly struck at crucial moments, including the early dismissal of Waseem before returning to remove George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin and Chris Wood in a devastating late spell. Dublin were eventually dismissed for 150 in 19.3 overs, leaving Glasgow 33 runs short of the target.

Star Performers Seal Victory

Berrington's 51 was the innings-defining contribution, providing the acceleration that took Glasgow from a competitive position to a winning total and earning him the Man of the Match award. His four sixes and near-189 strike rate proved crucial in a match ultimately decided by the margin of runs.

For Glasgow, the victory was built on outstanding individual performances: Berrington's explosive half-century and Jason Roy's 60 gave them the runs, while Ngidi's four-wicket burst ensured Dublin could never complete the chase. After their opening defeat, Glasgow Cosmic have responded in emphatic fashion and with Berrington, Roy and Ngidi, they found the performances that shaped their first ETPL victory.