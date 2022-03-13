Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G.O.A.T.s unite: Tom Brady and Ronaldo meet after Man United star breaks world record

    Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo met on the pitch after the legendary striker scored a hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

    football NFL legend Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo meet after Manchester United star breaks world record 806 goals
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 806th career goal in Old Trafford on Saturday, breaking FIFA's all-time record for most goals in competitive matches in men's football history. The second of the three goals the Portugal international scored during United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur saw him break the record and finish the day with 807 total career goals. The previous FIFA goal record was held by Josef Bican, with 805 goals.

    "Superhuman," Manchester United wrote on Twitter after the match.

    Following this historic moment, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, spotted at Old Trafford's VIP seats, met Ronaldo on the pitch. In a video posted on Instagram, Tom Brady and the Portuguese striker shake hands in the middle of the nearly empty stadium as cameras flash around them. 

    "Great game. Good playing. You played great," said the 44-year-old NFL legend as the duo hugged each other. The dynamic duo then posed for a series of photos together, with Ronaldo excitedly pointing at Brady.

    The caption of the video on Instagram read: G.O.A.T. meets G.O.A.T.

    On his Instagram Story, Brady wrote "legend @cristiano" atop a photo of their conversation, with another photograph of Tottenham star Harry Kane that read "Great fight."

    Brady, who recently retired after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- owned by the Glazer Family, which also owns Manchester United -- had earlier in the day tweeted just after kickoff that he was excited to see the showdown between Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

    In the tweet, the former Bucs and New England Patriots man said, "Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I'm riding with @ManUtd today."

    Ronaldo was on Instagram shortly after the game as well, sharing various photos on both his Instagram Story and in a post on his page stating, "There are no limits for Man." 

    "Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!" the soccer star wrote. "Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort. We've proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one."

    He added, "United! No matter what! Let's go, Devils! 🙏🏽💪🏽."

    The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in 2021 after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus. He previously played for Manchester United between 2003 to 2009, winning three league titles and one Champions League.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
