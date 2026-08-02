Following a disappointing T20I series against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma made a stunning return to domestic cricket, smashing an explosive 233 off just 91 balls for Amritsar. His innings, which included a record 25 sixes, has sparked a debate among fans regarding its significance compared to his international struggles.

Team India’s T20I opener Abhishek Sharma might have had a forgettable three-match series against Zimbabwe, but he decided to use his break from international cricket by turning up for Amritsar in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior One-Day tournament on Sunday, August 2.

Abhishek was subjected to heavy criticism from fans and cricket experts after he failed to deliver his best in the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he registered scores of 1, 8, and 2, finishing the tour with a meager 11 runs at an average of 3.67 across three matches that were played at the Harare Sports Club.

Since Abhishek Sharma is not part of India’s upcoming squad assignment, he channeled his frustration into domestic cricket, delivering one of the most explosive innings seen in recent memory.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Inconsistency Sparks Scrutiny Over His Place in Team India

Abhishek Sharma’s 25-Sixes Explosive Innings

After a short break following the T20I tours of the UK and Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma returned to competitive action, featuring for Amritsar against Tarn Taran in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior One-Day Limited Overs Tournament 2026-27 at the Gandhi Grounds in Amritsar on Sunday.

The match witnessed a pure power-hitting masterclass by the India T20I opener, who unleashed absolute carnage against the Tarn Taran bowling attack. Known for his explosiveness and fearless approach, Abhishek raced to a staggering 233 off just 91 balls, including 25 sixes and 15 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 256.04.

His extraordinary display of power-hitting and clean ball-striking was complemented by a mammoth 305-run opening partnership with Abhay Choudhary, which laid a perfect foundation for Amritsar to post a mammoth total of 533/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Though Abhishek was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Karanbir Singh, the damage had already been done.

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Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma smashed 210 of his 233 runs through 25 sixes and 15 fours, meaning over 90% (90.13%) of his runs came in boundaries, underlining the sheer dominance and explosiveness of his remarkable knock. The southpaw continued to contribute even after his record-breaking innings, returning with the ball to pick two wickets for 71 runs in his nine overs.

Abhishek’s all-round performance helped Amritsar seal a comprehensive 220-run victory over Tarn Taran, with Tarn Taran managing 313/8 in response as Arsh Deep Singh's fighting 108 off 96 balls went in vain.

Fans Divided Over Abhishek Sharma's Double Century

Abhishek Sharma might have returned to competitive action in a local match following his national assignments with a fiery 233-run knock, but the innings sparked mixed reactions across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans debated its significance in the context of his recent international struggles.

Taking to their X handles, many praised the southpaw for bouncing back with a breathtaking innings and regaining confidence after a poor outing in the Zimbabwe T20I series. However, others argued that performances in district-level cricket should not be compared with international cricket, insisting that consistency against stronger opposition matters more.

Some even questioned the quality of the bowling attack he was facing, while a section of users felt an established India player should avoid local tournaments to minimise the risk of injury.

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Abhishek Sharma will return to national duties for the Asian Games 2026, where Team India will defend the gold medal that they won under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the young opener will look to carry his explosive domestic rhythm onto the international stage.

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