Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma are enjoying some much-needed downtime away from the cricket field. The cricketers recently travelled to Sardinia, Italy, turning their holiday into a mix of golf, sightseeing, good food and relaxed moments.

Abhishek gave fans a glimpse of their trip on Instagram, sharing photos from their Italian getaway. From stylish holiday looks to scenic views, the pictures offered a peek into the duo's fun off-field equation.

Their cricketing camaraderie was also on display, albeit in a different setting. Abhishek captioned one of the moments, "Golf in Italy with Paaji," giving fans a glimpse of their time on the golf course.