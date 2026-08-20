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Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma Takes Laid Back Trip To Sardinia, Italy: Check Cost of Luxury Stay
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma have swapped cricket for golf and a dreamy Italian escape. From exploring Sardinia to relaxing at a luxurious villa, the cricketers are making the most of their holiday
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma take their friendship to Italy
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma are enjoying some much-needed downtime away from the cricket field. The cricketers recently travelled to Sardinia, Italy, turning their holiday into a mix of golf, sightseeing, good food and relaxed moments.
Abhishek gave fans a glimpse of their trip on Instagram, sharing photos from their Italian getaway. From stylish holiday looks to scenic views, the pictures offered a peek into the duo's fun off-field equation.
Their cricketing camaraderie was also on display, albeit in a different setting. Abhishek captioned one of the moments, "Golf in Italy with Paaji," giving fans a glimpse of their time on the golf course.
Inside their stunning Sardinia villa
A major highlight of the trip appears to be the villa where the two cricketers are staying. Located amid the hills of Sardinia and surrounded by lush Mediterranean greenery, the property offers privacy along with breathtaking views.
The luxury villa features an infinity pool overlooking the landscape, a spacious covered veranda and expansive living areas. It also has five bedrooms, eight beds and six bathrooms, along with a games room featuring a pool table.
The property gives the cricketers plenty of space to unwind after a day spent exploring Sardinia or playing golf.
Abhishek appeared impressed with the stay as well. While sharing a glimpse of the property, he gave the Airbnb villa a cricket-themed compliment, writing, "Safe to say... this @airbnb villa was a good catch."
The villa costs over ₹3 lakh per night
The stunning Sardinia property comes with a luxury price tag to match its setting. According to the Airbnb listing mentioned in the report, a three-night stay at the villa costs ₹9,05,938.
That works out to approximately ₹3.02 lakh per night. The property can accommodate up to 12 guests and comes with five bedrooms, eight beds and six bathrooms.
With its infinity pool, panoramic views, spacious interiors and peaceful location, the villa offers a lavish base for the duo's Italian escape.
For now, Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma's holiday photos are giving fans a glimpse of their friendship away from cricket, as the two enjoy golf, travel and some well-earned downtime in Sardinia.
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