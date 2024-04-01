Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi upset over alleged 'Fake' statement released by PCB: Report

    Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi is said to be embroiled in controversy following reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on his behalf without his consent, expressing support for Babar Azam's captaincy.

    cricket Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi upset over alleged 'Fake' statement released by PCB: Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

    A controversy has erupted between Shaheen Afridi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over a statement allegedly released without Afridi's consent as per a ereport. The statement, published on the PCB's website, purportedly expressed Afridi's support for Babar Azam, who was reinstated as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the T20 World Cup in June.

    Afridi had briefly captained Pakistan during a T20I series against New Zealand before the leadership was handed back to Babar by the PCB. In the statement attributed to Afridi, he voiced his respect and commitment to Babar's leadership, emphasising unity within the team.

    However, a report from ESPNCricinfo has suggested that Afridi vehemently denies making such a statement. According to the report, Afridi was preparing to release a personal statement clarifying the matter but was reportedly halted by an emergency meeting convened by the PCB. Another meeting between Afridi and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has been arranged to address the issue, as per the report.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations osf

    IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations

    Tennis Novak Djokovic set to make history as oldest World No. 1 in ATP rankings osf

    Novak Djokovic set to make history as oldest World No. 1 in ATP rankings

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 osf

    IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus osf

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna snt

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    Recent Stories

    India likely to witness extreme heat wave in April-June, THESE states to face worst impact gcw

    India likely to witness extreme heat wave in April-June, THESE states to face worst impact

    Shimla to Manali: 7 popular hill stations to visit THIS summer gcw eai

    Shimla to Manali: 7 popular hill stations to visit THIS summer

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: 7 ways to save water RBA

    Bengaluru water crisis: 7 ways to save water

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon