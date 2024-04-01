Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has summoned owners of IPL teams for a casual gathering in Ahmedabad on April 16, where discussions may revolve around auction purse increments and player retention strategies.

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to the owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal gathering scheduled in Ahmedabad on April 16. This meeting, set to coincide with the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, may involve discussions regarding potential enhancements to the auction purse for franchises and player retention strategies. According to a BCCI official, there is no predetermined agenda for the meeting, but with the IPL well into its second month, it presents an opportune moment for stakeholders to convene and exchange views.

    Expected topics of conversation might include plans for the upcoming mega auction, which is anticipated later this year. Matters such as player retention policies and the possibility of augmenting the auction purse, currently standing at Rs 100 crore, may be explored.

    Scheduled to attend the meeting are BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny, and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal.

    Presently, teams are permitted to retain up to four players before each mega auction, which occurs once every three years. The last mega auction took place in 2022, and the subsequent one is slated ahead of the 2025 edition of the league.

    The ongoing two-month IPL season commenced on March 22 and will culminate with the final match in Chennai on May 26. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are set to be held in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while the Qualifier will take place in Chennai on May 24.

    The BCCI initially released the schedule for the first two weeks of the tournament before unveiling the full lineup of games last week, following the announcement of the general election dates. The seven-phase elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, coinciding with the league fixtures.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus osf

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals get their first points after a triumphant 20-run win against Chennai Super Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals get their first points after a triumphant 20-run win against Chennai Super Kings

    Recent Stories

    Did you know OpenAI new tool can listen to your voice for 15 seconds and copy it gcw

    Did you know OpenAI’s new tool can listen to your voice for 15 seconds and copy it?

    Disha Patani HOT SEXY pictures: Actress temps internet as she flaunts cleavage in new post RKK

    Disha Patani HOT SEXY pictures: Actress temps internet as she flaunts cleavage in new post

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales snt

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales

    5 safest SUVs in India with 5-star safety ratings anr

    5 safest SUVs in India with 5-star safety ratings

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon