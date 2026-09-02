After being left out of the Indian T20 squad for the Afghanistan series, Krunal Pandya has shared a message on social media. The all-rounder, who had a great IPL season, posted 'Still hopeful' on Instagram. Krunal last played for India back in 2021.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story after he was snubbed from the India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with the opening match taking place on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Shreyas Iyer-led 15-member squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan, which saw the return of Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah. Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana were included only subject to fitness. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place, while Tilak Varma will continue to serve as vice-captain.

However, the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to international cricket has been further delayed after he suffered a fresh leg niggle during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, ruling him out of the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Krunal Pandya's Post Goes Viral

As the BCCI announced the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is, the RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya reacted to his continued omission from the India squad since his last appearance for the national team in 2021.

Taking to his Instagram story, Krunal expressed his hope of earning a national recall rather than expressing his disappointment over being overlooked by the selectors, despite his performances in the last two IPL seasons with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Hope is Still Alive,” Krunal wrote.

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Krunal Pandya played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL triumphs during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, proving his immense value with both bat and ball in high-pressure situations. Across two seasons, Pandya has aggregated 335 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 27.91 and a strike rate of 139, and picked up 31 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 25.93 and an economy rate of 8.33 in 31 matches.

Despite these stellar numbers and his clutch performances under pressure, the selectors opted for Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as left-arm spin bowling all-rounders to fill the primary structural requirements of the squad, prioritizing younger alternatives and long-term tactical depth.

Fans Question Krunal’s Continued India Omission

Krunal Pandya's cryptic post after his exclusion from the India squad for the Afghanistan T20I series has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the selectors’ decision to overlook the all-rounder once again.

Taking to their X handles, many fans backed Krunal’s claim for an India recall, with some questioning why the all-rounder was overlooked despite his consistent performances for RCB. Others highlighted his ability to contribute with the bat and ball, while some expressed hope of him earning a national recall.

However, a few fans felt Krunal still had to wait for his opportunity, while others pointed out that his recent performances had strengthened his case for an India return.

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In his T20I career, Krunal Pandya has scored 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 130.52 and picked up 15 wickets, including four-wicket haul, at an average of 36.93 and an economy rate of 8.10 in 19 matches,